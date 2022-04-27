Government ready to prevent Haitians from supplying fuel here

The Dominican government has warned that it will adopt measures, which it did not specify, to frustrate any attempt by Haitians to enter the country to stock up on fuel, given the impact of the shortage that the country is currently experiencing.

The firmness of the government’s determination was exposed yesterday by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Víctor “Ito” Bisonó, during a lunch between President Luis Abinader and media directors at the National Palace.

“If they decide to cross to the Dominican Republic in search of fuel,” Bisonó declared, “the most logical thing is to take action in this regard, since the subsidies and efforts made by the Government are a priority for Dominicans.”

He also pointed out that despite the fact that the Dominican Republic has been, by tradition, in solidarity with Haiti, being its second trading partner, “the current situation, where there is a high subsidy at the local level, prevents the transfer of fuel ” to that country.

Subsidies for oil derivatives are part of a series of measures that the president announced in his accountability speech before the National Assembly on February 27, to prevent further increases due to the increase in fuel prices in the international markets.

The neighbor in crisis

According to a report by the EFE news agency, in Haiti it is increasingly difficult to supply fuel, although the Development Assistance Programs Monitoring Office assured that the stations have “enough fuel” to dispatch the population.

However, Haitians criticize the “economic agents” who are supposedly trying to create a fuel crisis so that the government will increase their prices, as has happened on other occasions.

Fear of a new increase

As a consequence of the situation, the number of cars on Haitian streets is beginning to decrease and people already fear that the price of public transport will increase in the coming days.

The Sunrise Airways company reported on its Twitter account that due to fuel shortages at the Port-au-Prince international airport, some of its flights to Cap Haitien, Les Cayes and Jeremie “may be delayed or cancelled.”

The airline offers its apologies for a situation that is “out of its control”.

Fuel shortages have become a recurring problem in Haiti in recent years. Every time this happens, the informal market increases and fires multiply due to inadequate storage conditions in homes.

laying the blame

DETAILS

Report of Eph.

Long lines of motorcycles, cars and other vehicles were seen yesterday at fuel stations in the Haitian capital, which has been experiencing a shortage of these products for several days. While it becomes increasingly difficult to supply, the Development Assistance Programs Monitoring Office assured that the stations have “enough fuel” to dispatch the population.