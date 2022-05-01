Government requests immediate investigation into apparent kidnapping of agricultural adviser in Haiti

The embassy of the Dominican Republic in Haiti asked the Haitian Foreign Ministry that the authorities of their country order an immediate investigation for the safe and sound release of Mr. Carlos Guillén Tatis, agricultural adviser of the Dominican legation in Port-au-Prince, who apparently had been kidnapped last Friday.

In a communication addressed this Sunday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Haiti, the Dominican ambassador in Port-au-Prince, Faruk Miguel Castillo, specified that last Friday around noon the counselor Tatis would have been kidnapped in the Croix-des-Bouquets area, while heading to the city of Jimaní.

The ambassador reported that he was formulating the investigation request in compliance with instructions from the Dominican government, given by Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez.

Faruk Miguel attaches to the Haitian Foreign Ministry a communication delivered to the Central Directorate of the Haitian Judicial Police, with the complaint about the apparent kidnapping, and a screenshot of the last phone calls made on Guillén Tatis’s phone.

These communications were sent at the request of the Haitian authorities. The Dominican ambassador establishes that the request for the Dominican counselor to be released safe and sound is covered by articles 25 and 26 of the 1961 Vienna Convention.