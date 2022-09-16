Government resolution expands import of food to Cuba by natural persons

Natural persons traveling to Cuba may import another group of foods. A new resolution from the Ministry of Agriculture expands the possibilities of bringing food to the Caribbean nation. In this way, it will be possible to import fresh meat, sausages, fish and seafood, yes, in all cases vacuum-packed.

This resolution relaxes what was established in August, when the ban was maintained on food that can now be brought into Cuba without problems. This is the case of fresh, frozen, dehydrated and semi-processed meat, such as hamburgers and mincemeat. The condition in any case is that it is sealed and identified correctly.

Another highly demanded food on the Island, and which can now be brought in temporarily, are sausages. If properly packaged, ham, chorizo ​​and salami may be imported.

These products are added to those previously authorized, such as canned food of any kind, powdered milk, UHT fluid milk, dairy desserts, and pasteurized cheeses.

Milk and other non-pasteurized dairy products may not be imported under any circumstances. Neither does meat “from wildlife”. In this way, and in line with international practices, efforts are made to “avoid the introduction of biological agents that cause harmful diseases to domestic animals, wildlife and man.”

Bring more food to Cuba

This new measure obviously seeks to alleviate the difficult situation with food in Cuba. It is about finding support in Cuban families who live in other countries, so that they support their families on the island.

In this sense, the Ministry of Agriculture establishes the countries from which food can be imported. This is a list that could change according to their animal health situation.

The United States, Spain, Canada, Portugal, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Chile are on that list, and the food must state its origin clearly on the label.

If any product presents breakage or deterioration in its packaging upon entering Cuba, it will be seized and incinerated.