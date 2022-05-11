Government says there will be no constitutional reform without the endorsement of political parties

Santo Domingo, DR.

President Luis Abinader informed the Economic and Social Council that under no circumstances his administration will impose constitutional reform proposal if it does not have the understanding and endorsement of the political sectors.

The Executive Branch indicated that it is especially required of the political parties that have advocacy in the National Congress.

The position of the ruler was externalized by the legal consultant of the Executive Branch, Antonio Peraltaat the closing meeting of the Transparency and Institutionality Roundtable of the Economic and Social Council.

“Under no circumstances will the Luis Abinader administration impose this or any other reform if it does not have the understanding and endorsement of the political actors. especially those that have influence in Congress”said the legal consultant in his speech, on behalf of the president, this morning.

The Government indicated that they will not promote the reforms to the Constitution of the Republic that have been proposed if not by way of consensus“since this government will not be framed in despicable actions that contradict the established norms and the ethical norms that should govern any administration.”

Antoliano Peralta said that President Abinader guaranteed and reiterated that the promotion of this constitutional reform “it will not be used to play other songs”regarding the rumors of a possible empowerment of former President Danilo Medina to be able to stand in the 2024 elections and the reduction of 50% plus one of the votes to win in a first electoral round.

The Executive Branch understands that its proposals are “be timely, necessary and transcendent”.

Among the suggested reforms, he cited: achieving a decrease from more than two hundred thousand (200,000) citizens required to promote a popular initiative to only twenty-five thousand (25,000); the requirement of non-partisan militancy as a requirement to be a judge of the high courts.

The internal and external strengthening of the control of public funds; the real independence of the Public Ministry, through a mechanism for appointing its head that is more democratic, or the exclusion of the Public Ministry from the registration of the National Council of the Judiciary.

“However, we will not promote them if it is not through consensus, since this government will not embark on despicable actions that contradict the pre-established laws and the ethical norms that should govern public administration,” he said.

Full statement from the Presidency

The legal consultant of the Executive Power, Antoliano Peralta Romero, assured this Wednesday that under no circumstances, the administration of President Luis Abinader will impose a reform to the Constitution, nor any other of this transcendence, if it does not have the understanding and endorsement of the political actors, especially those who have influence in the National Congress.

“President Luis Abinader reiterates that your support, encouragement and approval of this initiative they will be limited to what is proposed here and that under no concept and circumstance will their objectives touch on other issues”, informed Peralta Romero.

At the same time, he pointed out, he puts on record, by his way, the decision to knock on the doors and the consciences of the national political leadership, with the purpose of achieving a contest of wills that allow the materialization of these reforms.

With the certainty, he added, that with them a more democratic and transparent country in the management of public funds and with a more efficient justice system will be achieved.

The legal consultant spoke when participating in the ninth and last meeting of the Thematic Table on Transparency and Institutionality, as part of the Presidential call for Dialogue, for the Reforms for Institutional Strengthening and Efficient Management of the State, in the Economic and Social Council (ESC).

“We make this announcement here today in front of the members of this table who have participated in the dialogue on constitutional reform, to reaffirm before you our commitment to the conclusions reached here and with the hope that this session will be as profitable as like the previous ones,” he said.

Peralta Romero reaffirmed the conviction on the part of the Executive Branch that these proposals are be timely, necessary and important.

Among these reforms, he cited: achieving a decrease from more than two hundred thousand (200,000.00) citizens required to promote a popular initiative to only twenty-five thousand (25,000.00); the requirement of non-partisan militancy as a requirement to be a judge of the high courts.

Likewise, the internal and external strengthening of the control of public funds; the real independence of the Public Ministry, through a mechanism for appointing its head that is more democratic, or the exclusion of the Public Ministry from the registration of the National Council of the Judiciary.

“However, we will not promote the same if not by way of consensus given that this government will not embark on despicable actions that contradict the pre-established laws and the ethical norms that should govern the public administration”, he affirmed.

Despite such conviction, he explained, from the first day the Executive Power has shown openness so that, within the framework of this dialogue, the national community presents its observations, counterproposals and additional suggestions, through the different political and social organizations present.

“In fact, this is how we have been incorporating part of the observations presented, such as those related to the method of dismissal of the judges of the high courts who commit serious offenses or to the constitutional consecration, not legal, of the way in which the judge would be appointed. Attorney General of the Republic,” he said.

The official recalled that they have had eight previous meetings, in which have been subjected to different levels of discussion various regulatory proposals within the framework of the Presidential Call for Dialogue.

“As you know, today we not only finish the work of this table, but we also conclude this phase of the dialogue on constitutional reform, which has been aired in two previous sessions, on March 2 and May 4” , reported.

The legal consultant insisted that this is an initiative that the Executive Branch has undertaken convinced that each of the proposals will have a positive impact the institutional regime of the Dominican Republic.

Among the participants in the meeting are the director of Ethics and Government Integrity, Milagros Ortíz Bosch; the legal sub-consultant of the Executive Power, Pedro Montilla and the sub-consultant of the Executive Power, Noelia Rivera.

Also present as observers were various academics, civil society actors and the press.