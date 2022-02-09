Government thinks changes on Superbonus credit transfer, Poses up By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Poste Italiane (MI 🙂 (+ 2.1% to € 11.20) is benefiting from the possible changes on the Stock Exchange that could come from the support decree on the transfer of tax credits for the building interventions under discussion at the next CDM. The executive led by Mario Draghi is allegedly working on a relaxation of the rules included in the last support bill that do not allow more than one sale in the construction sector.

Following the example of Cassa Depositi e Presiti and Banco Bpm (MI :), Poste, the largest operator on the tax credit market, went out of business a few days ago following the provisions of the Ddl, writing on its portal that “the platform for the tax credit purchase service is not active”.

Sources stated in Milano Finanza that the operator’s choice on the suspension of the service “was resolved pending a decision regarding the possible definitive block”.

The changes included in the last two support decrees on the transfer of tax credits “were prepared with the noble objective of avoiding scams, but in fact they completely blocked thousands of interventions”, wrote the Minister for Agricultural Policies, Stefano Patuanelli , in a post on social media.

“As a government we must take note of this and immediately intervene with a corrective decree and with an extension of the Superbonus 110% for single-family homes, given the two months of stop suffered. I will bring this issue to the next CDM”, added the 5-star minister.

The proposal on the reintroduction of multiple sales, at least for entities supervised by the Bank of Italy, can only raise the sentiment on the stock. This is the reason that prompted Equita SIM to maintain a Buy recommendation on Poste (MI 🙂 with a target price set at € 14.

For the analysts of the Milanese SIM, the changes, if confirmed, “would be positive” for the company and for the banking sector despite the fact that the acquisition of tax credits does not constitute “a significant part of the interest margin of the major banks”.