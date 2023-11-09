Government to start distribution of bivalent vaccines against Covid-19

Ministry of Health and Social Security, Assured that doses of bivalent BA4/BA5 vaccine against COVID-19 from Moderna Laboratory is available for distribution across the national territory. In compliance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the instructions of the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (INVIMA).

To deliver the vaccine to the population, Minsalud announced that it will adopt and recommend the indications for health authorization for emergency use (ASUE). Supply of biologics to people aged 18 years and above who have received at least one dose of vaccination against COVID-19 at least 6 months ago And those who have a higher risk of complications because they belong to one of 3 priority groups: patients with co-morbidities, people over the age of 60, and human health geniuses.

Given that the protection of the most at-risk population is a priority, the Ministry of Health established the dispatch schedule for the bivalent vaccine between November 2023 and April 2024. Bearing in mind that a total of 6,384,298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported since then. According to data from the Public Health Surveillance System (SIVIGILA), the pandemic began with a cut-off date of October 28, 2023.

The condition has caused a total of 723 deaths so far in 2023, with the group of people over 60 years of age being the most affected, accounting for 647 deaths (89.5%). The scenario becomes more complex due to the poor perception of risk that exists across the region



population, leading to a sharp decline in vaccination rates in 2023.

According to the portfolio, the measure aims to reinforce the vaccination strategy that the Ministry of Health has already put forward. Through the expanded vaccination programme, vaccines and boosters are permanently available to the population living in the national territory at more than 3,000 vaccination points across the country, distributed as follows:

Minsalud highlighted that before June 30, the country did not have authorization for the use of the bivalent vaccine and today has 757,400 doses of the vaccine from Moderna Laboratory – bivalent BA4/BA5.

What are bivalent vaccines?

So far, the only bivalent vaccines developed, studied and approved by scientists for use in humans are the adapted versions of Moderna, Spikevax and Pfizer-BioNTech, Comirnaty. However, when these biologics began to be approved in late 2022, many experts questioned whether they were really necessary. By then, at least two-thirds of the world’s population had already completed the booster schedule, but the virus continued to mutate and finding a more optimal vaccination formula seemed essential.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, assured during a press conference in 2022 that the goal with the updated vaccine was to extend the time of protection against the disease, especially in the most vulnerable populations. For this reason, when scientists were predicting a rise in COVID-19 infections in the Northern Hemisphere, countries like the United States and the United Kingdom decided to approve them under emergency use.

Although there was still insufficient information about the biologic, the initiative came at a time when the immunity provided by monovalent vaccination against the latest highly infectious variants of Omicron was beginning to wane.

Over the past year, the United Kingdom and the United States have set up a type of ‘pilot trial’ in which researchers have spent several months collecting data to validate the effectiveness of the bivalent vaccine.

“The hope is that by increasing the amount of antibodies we have specifically against the Omicron variant, we will restore the type of protection seen with the first vaccines released in late 2020 and early 2021,” Marks said.

Since that moment, it has been shown that updated biologics work well as booster doses and can save many lives. As a result, these modified boosters aim to reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths associated with BA.4 and BA.5 or similar variants. The situation is encouraging if one takes into account that these are indicated for populations with fragile health conditions.

For its approval, the FDA took into account experiments conducted on mice by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which showed higher levels of antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5 strains when using the new booster compared to the original formulation I went.

They also examined the results of human clinical trials with a version of the BA.1 lineage vaccine, which showed that the bivalent booster had higher levels of activity against Omicron and all variants of Sars-CoV-2 than the original. Generated antibodies.

However, so far, one of the blind spots of the biologic is that it is unknown to what extent it is able to reduce reinfections and their progression. There is also no certainty about the durability of the protection provided by these updated vaccines. “It’s the million-dollar question: How long will immunity last?”Kanta Subbarao, director of the technical committee on vaccines at the World Health Organization (WHO), said.

“We still don’t understand what we need to do to create sustainability,” he said. How long they continue to provide protection will also depend on how the next variant evolves and how well it evades immune cells.

And while bivalent vaccines may provide better protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 strains, they are not designed to prevent virus transmission or infection, another setback in efforts to stop the disease.

Despite the questions raised by these vaccines, the application of bivalent biologicals is essential for infectious disease expert Carlos Álvarez, who was the national coordinator of the COVID study for Colombia and representative to the World Health Organization (WHO). “They produce greater effectiveness than the classic vaccines we knew and are important because the virus mutates and escapes the defenses we have previously created. Similarly, they ensure that immunity develops against the strains that are currently circulating and which are constantly changing,” he explains.

Experts assure that all vaccines against COVID-19 save lives, as they reduce the risk of hospitalization or death. “It is important to carry out the plans from the age of 6 months and in case of the most vulnerable population, i.e. those who have fragile clinical conditions like obesity, hypertension, cancer, diabetes. And for the clinical condition of pregnancy, it is essential that they get additional doses of what we already know,” he said.

It should be noted that throughout the country and in all cities there are many care points capable of helping people carry out their plans and protect themselves from this and other respiratory diseases.

