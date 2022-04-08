Government will finance the clinics with RD$2,000 million

President Luis Abinader announced yesterday that he will finance a total of 2,000 million pesos through the Bank for Development and Exports (Bandex) to improve the structures of private medical centers.

During his speech, the president explained that the fund will allow the construction, expansion and remodeling of clinical centers nationwide.

In addition, the purchase of current medical machinery and equipment, as well as automating some services and implementing new technologies for the well-being of users.

Destination of the funds

“This financing instrument that we launched will allow the construction, expansion and remodeling of hundreds of centers, will allow the purchase of medical equipment, clinical machinery and automate services and implement technologies,” he said. Abinader specified that the financing will be carried out with rates from 6.5% in pesos and from 5.5% in dollars, with terms of up to 20 years.

He stressed that both the private and public health sectors were the main pillars to combat the high contagion of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

For his part, Juan Mustafá, manager of the Development and Exports Bank, stated that one of the bank’s missions is to contribute to the development of strategic productive sectors for the economy and the government plan.

The objectives of Bandex

The Development and Exports Bank (BANDEX) is a financial intermediary entity dedicated to the promotion of strategic productive sectors for the diversification of the Dominican economy.

It places special emphasis on projects that generate a great impact on the livelihoods of the population, and is dedicated to financing projects whose nature demands more favorable conditions for their growth.

His words

“Today, and with the push of Bandex, we want to promote this fund of more than two billion pesos to promote, among other things, tertiary clinics and medical centers, laboratories, national and export pharmaceutical production or health tourism projects” , expressed President Luis Abinader during a ceremony held at the National Palace, in which Vice President Raquel Peña, who is also head of the Health Cabinet, was present.