Government will give humanitarian aid to Ukrainians stranded in the DR

The director of the Directorate of Government Strategy and Communication of the Dominican Republic (Diecom), Homero Figueroa, reported that the Dominican government will provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian tourists stranded in the country.

In addition, he notified that the President of the Republic, Louis Abinaderwill receive this Wednesday the honorary consul of Ukraine in the Dominican Republic, Ilona Oleksandrivn.

The information was given through his Twitter account.

“The Dominican Government will provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian tourists stranded in the country. The @MITUR_RD prepare a solution to house them. In addition, the president @luisabinader will receive honorary consul Ilona Oleksandrivna tomorrow, Wednesday at 3:30 pm,” he wrote.

The honorary consul of Ukraine in the Dominican Republic, Ilona Oleksandrivna, requested an emergency meeting with the president on Tuesday Louis Abinaderand at the same time asked for help for the hundreds of nationals who are stranded in the country.

“Louis Abinader, please listen to me. I am the face of Ukraine, I need an appointment with you. Where are you right now,” said the diplomatic representative through tears.

He indicated that the aid will be channeled through the Tony Cabeza Fernandez Foundationand can be clothing, medicine, medicines, food and other supplies.

The consul said that the aid would serve to provide assistance to approximately 1,200 Ukrainian tourists who have already been dispatched from hotels in the Dominican Republic.