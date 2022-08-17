Government will have its presidential house in Santiago

The governor of the province of Santiago, Rosa Santos, announced all the details of the visit of President Luis Abinader, who, for the first time will head to the country from the heart city to pass balance to his two years of presidential administration.

The act will have as a stage the steps of the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration. There, the president is scheduled to begin his speech at 7:00 p.m., from a tent installed with a transparent roof, which will also welcome guests from the provinces of Duarte, Espaillat, Valverde, La Vega and the host city, Santiago.

The representative of the Executive Branch in Santiago, Rosa Santos, said that in the parking lot on the right side of the Monument a space with giant screens will be enabled so that the citizens of Santiago and the region who cannot be on the main stage, can participate in the event and observe the president during his speech.

About the presidential house in Santiago, Rosa Santos said that The residence is already in the process of being delivered which will be “the presidential palace of Santiago”, where the country’s president will be staying when he is in the Cibao, from where he will dispatch his obligatory commitments.

“Thank God, we already have the house, we are in the process of acquiring it, because it is a private house, the construction work will begin soon. adaptation and renovation of the structure”, explained the representative of the Government in Santiago.

Santos, although he did not give details of the location of the residence, he did say that it will be located in the downtown area of ​​the city. He insisted that “it is already a fact.”

Other events in Santiago

Santos expressed that the commemorative acts of the Restoration in Santiago will begin today at the San Luis Fortress, at 8:00 in the morning, with the raising of the National Flag and interpretation of the National Anthem by the Music Band of the Second Infantry Brigade (ERD). The representative of the Executive Power reported that the Reading of the Day will continue in Fortaleza San Luis, after the deposit of offerings, by the representatives of various entities.

Santos explained that after the offering touch, the honors corresponding to the commemoration will be performed and the historical references of this feat will be taken from the director of the Historical Archive of Santiago, Robert Espinal.







Wednesday schedule

President Abinader begins his agenda on Wednesday the 17th with the inauguration of section 4 of the North Beltway. Connection Ring, Cienfuegos and Circunvalación Sur, at 11:30 in the morning.

Plays

Paving.

Abinader will also inaugurate the paving in the La Gloria Abajo neighborhood, in Cienfuegos, this activity is scheduled for 11:50 in the morning.

Monorail.

In addition, President Luis Abinader will supervise the work of the Monorail, on Las Carreras Avenue, on the corner of Antonio Guzmán, where the Santiago cable car terminal is being built.