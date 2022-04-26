Government will open general COVID vaccination registry for 12-year-old boys and girls – El Financiero

The registration for COVID vaccination in girls and boys It will be opened in a general way starting next Thursday, April 28, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, announced on Tuesday.

All infants 12 years and older will be eligible to be inoculated, so it will no longer be a requirement to have comorbidities.

“It is about not only girls and boys with comorbidities, as we have been doing for four and a half months, but also all healthy boys and girls 12 years and older“, they’ll be biological candidatesthe official commented.

“Vaccines will be available for you to receive, universal coverage”, he added.

The vaccination pre-registration will be available on the official page: https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx.

COVID vaccine in Mexico

Vaccination coverage in Mexico has accumulated a total of 85 million 804 thousand 263 doses applied in the primary schema, while 98 million 378 thousand 523 people aged 14 and over have been inoculated, that is, the 87 percent of the population eligible to be vaccinated.

In the population of 18 years and older, 90 percent coverage has been achievedthat is, 89 million 484 thousand 507 people.

It has also been possible to protect 54 percent of young people between the ages of 14 and 17, the equivalent of 8 million 894 thousand 16 people.

As for the reinforcements of the biological COVID, it has been possible to cover 56 percent of the population aged 18 and over, that is, 45 million 665 thousand 385 people.

The states with the highest number of reinforcement applications are: Zacatecas with 83 percent, Mexico City with 78 percent, Baja California Sur and Yucatan with 70 percent.

While the states with the lowest percentage of reinforcements are: Chiapas with 23 percent, Baja California with 26 percent and Coahuila with 36 percent.

Booster doses applied by state.

Operational April

During the April vaccination operation, 6 million 340 thousand 454 doses have been applied, of these 215 thousand 433 have been first doses; 277 thousand 871 correspond to second doses and 5 million 847 thousand 150 to reinforcement doses.

The operation will end on April 30, so the health authorities are calling on the population that does not yet have the complete scheme, to go and get vaccinated.