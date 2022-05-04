Government will reinforce Gustavo Petro’s security after a possible criminal plan against him

Interior Minister Daniel Palacios was in the Congress of the Republic speaking with senator and presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, who recently denounced a criminal plan to assassinate him.

The head of the political portfolio revealed that the presidential campaign provided information on that alleged plan to assassinate the candidate and that based on the sameAll investigations will be carried out.

In addition, he revealed that the security of the presidential candidate will be reinforced to guarantee his political exercise throughout the national territory. “Reiterate to the country that as the instruction of the President of the Republic, Iván Duque, has been, there are all the guarantees for all the presidential candidates. All the capacities of the State have been deployed to guarantee the security of the presidential candidates and the electoral process through the Democracy plan and the Ágora plan”.

Although the minister pointed out that Gustavo Petro’s security scheme is one of the most robust, an increase in men will be made to guarantee their displacement.

“As we had mentioned, criminal investigations were initiated by the Attorney General’s Office for the complaints and also the work articulated with the Police. As we had mentioned, it was important to receive the information from the campaign. We have concluded a meeting with the presidential candidate Gustavo Petro where we reviewed the way to continue guaranteeing the security of the candidate Gustavo Petro”, he stated.

According to the Minister of the Interior, the idea is that Gustavo Petro can continue with his campaign agenda without any problem, especially in public square activities. For this reason, Petro was informed that when he does this type of activity, he will have special devices for him and his family.

“We have informed the candidate that there is a police colonel who is willing to permanently work hand in hand with all the presidential campaigns and coordinate their movements. Similarly, in the general command of the Military Forces, there is a coronal that is available 24 hours a day for the requirements of the presidential campaigns,” Palacios said.

The Minister of the Interior, Daniel Palacios. – Photo: Miniinterior

He also recalled that President Iván Duque has requested that there be security for all presidential candidates so that they can travel to all the departments of the country to present their proposals.

Senator Armando Benedetti, Gustavo Petro’s right-hand man, thanked the Government for its willingness to guarantee the safety of the Historical Pact candidate and thanked the National Police for their interest in resolving this matter. In addition, he indicated that the agenda will resume this Thursday in the department of Norte de Santander.

This Gustavo Petro said about the alleged plan to kill him

Presidential candidate Gustavo Petro spoke on his social networks this Monday after his campaign denounced a plan to assassinate him, a situation that forced the suspension of a tour of the Coffee Region that was to take place on May 3 and 4.

It is unfortunate that he has to suspend the tour of the coffee region. The step of the sectors of corruption to pay gangs of assassins for my physical elimination, shows the political desperation to which they have reached. pic.twitter.com/4dZMaD7Y9C – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) May 3, 2022

“It is unfortunate that he has to suspend the tour of the Coffee Region. The passage of the corrupt sectors to pay gangs of assassins for my physical elimination, shows the political desperation to which they have reached”, Peter said.

Through a statement, issued in the afternoon of this Monday, the campaign of the leader of the Historical Pact pointed out that “according to the work carried out by the security team that received first-hand information from sources in the areathe criminal group La Cordillera would be planning to attempt against the life of the presidential candidate Gustavo Petro”.

“The above information was verified by the analysis and investigation team of the Petro Presidente campaign, which had access to credible sources and to some members of the police institution,” the text adds.

La Cordillera is a criminal organization that operates in the Coffee Region and in recent years the authorities have captured several of its leaders. The criminal gang, which was led by a former paramilitary leader, was blamed for the crime against protester Lucas Villa, who became a symbol of the national strike.