Governments pledge over $ 1 billion to support UNHCR’s work in 2022 – UNHCR Italy

A Yemeni girl plays with a kitten at a site hosting IDPs in Sana’a, Yemen, November 2021. © UNHCR / Reem Al Wajih

Donor governments pledged a record $ 1.054 billion to support UNHCR’s work in 2022 today, enabling the agency to continue implementing vital programs for millions of people displaced around the world. Another 808 million dollars have been committed to programs to be implemented in 2023 and in the following years.

“I am grateful to all of our donors for this show of trust. This funding is vital to supporting refugees, internally displaced persons and stateless persons. The strong commitment undertaken is also an indication of solidarity with the communities and countries that welcome them ”, said Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“Such funding is essential, but I fear it will not be enough given the growing number of challenges forecast for 2022 and the needs of people on the run, largely caused by conflict, climate change and COVID-19, three plagues facing the community international has not been able to stop ”, he added. “It will be necessary to act in these areas with even greater effectiveness if we wish to turn the page and leave behind this disastrous period marked by the proliferation of violence, epidemics and hardships”.

During today’s annual donors’ conference, Italy announced an initial allocation to UNHCR activities of approximately $ 29 million for 2022, with the aim of providing assistance and protection to people forced to flee around the world. and, in particular, to the most vulnerable, including women, children, girls, people with disabilities and minorities, who are more exposed than others to the dramatic consequences of conflicts and the pandemic. These funds will be directed mainly to Afghanistan and neighboring countries, as well as Libya, some North African countries, the Sahel and the Syrian crisis.

UNHCR’s Global Appeal for 2022 covers operations in 136 countries and territories and is based on an approved budget of $ 8.994 billion. Nearly half of that figure reflects the costs of emergency response activities providing assistance to record numbers of people forced to flee, especially in the Middle East and Africa, as well as millions of people fleeing their lands in countries such as Afghanistan. Ethiopia, Myanmar, Venezuela, and others.

In response to these and other crises, UNHCR’s key activities in 2022 mainly concern the protection of refugees and minors, emergency preparedness and essential items to be mobilized urgently, cash aid to the most vulnerable, health and food safety. , prevention and response to gender-based violence, water supply and sanitation, support for nutrition, housing, education, livelihoods, clean energy and environmental protection, as well as support for stateless people.

Despite the growing trend of forced displacement – 84 million people were forced to flee at the start of 2021, and UNHCR’s planning of activities and expenses for 2022 took place on the basis of an increase forecast. of that number in 2022 – glimmers of hope can be seen.

Despite the debilitating impact of the pandemic, progress has been made in relation to the inclusion of refugees, displaced persons and stateless persons in national systems of health care, education and social protection. To this end, through the Global Compact on Refugees, governments have made commitments that must continue to be funded. “In addition to securing humanitarian aid, it is important that the international community strengthens the progress made in recent years by ensuring further forms of bilateral development support for countries and communities that welcome large numbers of refugees,” said Grandi.

UNHCR also recorded an increase in the number of resettlement places for refugees made available by states and the reopening of entry channels for work, study and family reunification purposes. Encouraged by a series of measures taken to end statelessness, UNHCR is stepping up efforts to end this unnecessary legal limbo in which millions live.

Voluntary contributions make up almost all of the funding allocated to UNHCR. In addition to the subscriptions announced today by donor governments, representatives of UNHCR’s national private sector partners have pledged to contribute an additional $ 315 million by 2022. UNHCR also expresses particular gratitude to donors who have provided 398 million dollars in the form of flexible funding – that is, non-appropriated or non-rigidly allocated funding – or multi-year forms of support.

L’Global appeal for 2022 launched by UNHCR defines the criticalities foreseen by the Agency in 2022 and the plans prepared to counter them. It includes speeches by the High Commissioner, Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, Assistant High Commissioners Gillian Triggs and Raouf Mazou, and Deputy High Commissioner Kelly T. Clements, who contributes an overview of UNHCR internal reforms. The document ends with the powerful message of a personal letter from Mursal Mohammadi, an Afghan refugee journalist.

UNHCR’s initially approved budget for 2021 was $ 8.616 billion, but the additional financial requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic and crises in Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Venezuela subsequently led to the budget increase to 9.248 billion. As of 20 October 2021, UNHCR has a funding gap of 48 percent.

