Governor acknowledges that dangerous Canadian fugitive arrested on the island was in La Fortaleza

Governor Pedro Pierluisi disassociated himself this Monday from the Canadian citizen arrested by federal authorities in Puerto Rico, Conor Vincent D’Montewho is the co-founder of the non-profit organization Karma Honey Project, which rescued a hive of bees from La Fortaleza and who was named in an official statement from the local government.

The chief executive said he did not know the individual who resided in Puerto Rico under the fake name of johnny williams. Likewise, she denied having held meetings with him or having been in any activity in which the now arrested man was present. D’Monte is wanted for multiple violent crimes, including murder, in Canada.

Now, the governor revealed that the Karma Honey Project worked with a hive of bees in La Fortaleza.

“In Fortaleza we support agriculture, including beekeeping. Here what happened is that in Fortaleza, a long time ago, a swarm of bees was detected and the initiative was taken to relocate it to a hive and that non-profit entity and the person you mention, among others, collaborated in this effort”, explained the governor.

In a press release from La Fortaleza on February 17, the dangerous Canadian fugitive is quoted by his false name, along with another beekeeper, talking about the effects of not having bees.

“The beekeeper and co-founder of the Karma Honey Project, Jonathan Williams, and the beekeeper who works this hive, David Lozada Negrón, expressed that a world without bees “would be catastrophic” due to the lack of pollination. Lozada Negrón explained that bees are responsible for the pollination of 80 percent of food,” reads part of the statement that also cites the governor and the secretary of agriculture, among others.

Sign placed by the non-profit organization Karma Honey Project in the garden of La Fortaleza. (Supplied/The Fortress) (Supplied)

“The first thing I have to clarify is that this person does not work at La Fortaleza. He has no contractual relationship with La Fortaleza. The person in charge of the hive is a Puerto Rican farmer. He is not that person or that entity,” Pierluisi added.

In addition, Pierluisi said that D’Monte had no tax decrees under his false identity.

D’Monte was arrested last Friday in the Isla Verde area. According to federal authorities, the subject was identified by Canadian authorities between 2008 and 2009 as the leader of the British Columbia chapter of the criminal organization “The United Nations” (UN), also known as the “Global United Nations Syndicate” (GUNS). . Against the man there was an arrest warrant, since 2011, throughout Canada for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in violation of Canadian laws.

The governor called the matter “scandalous.”

“I did not have a meeting with this person nor did I have anything to do with this matter, except that I knew that there was a hive there in one of the windows in Fortaleza and that they were promoting it to support beekeeping. It is scandalous what has come out in the media. From what I see, he has scammed half the world. Now let the authorities prosecute him and answer for the horrific crimes I am hearing he apparently committed in Canada,” Pierluisi said.

To questions from the press, Pierluisi acknowledged that D’Monte was in La Fortaleza.

“From what they tell me, at some point he was there collaborating with others to relocate this hive. Basically to relocate the swarm of bees that existed in one of the windows of La Fortaleza”, he explained.

In a statement dated February 17, La Fortaleza announced that the hive rescued by the Karma Honey Project would be located in the garden.

“A large part of the population, or a significant part, supports beekeeping. Bees are key to life in general. If what you mean is that he supported beekeeping, that’s not a negative, that’s a positive thing. It emerges now that the person has that horrific background, but there is nothing else here,” the governor said.

Zero tax incentives

Initially, it had transpired that D’Monte had supposedly benefited from tax exemptions under Law 22 and in journalistic reports he had realized that in a chat he flaunted ties or connections with La Fortaleza and the government of the day.

Pierluisi was emphatic in indicating that the arrested person has no tax incentives.

“I inquired -because I have no relationship with that person- and the information that comes to me is that he does not have a tax incentive decree. This person who has been arrested did not have any type of tax incentive decree. That is the information I have,” she maintained.

Meanwhile, the Office of Incentives for Businesses in Puerto Rico of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) certified today that they do not have a registered tax exemption decree approved under Law 22 or under Law 60 under the name of Jonathan Williams, Johnny Williams or Conor Vincent D’Monte.

“On the other hand, Karma Honey Project Corporation, a non-profit organization for which the person in question worked, does not have decrees under Laws No. 20-2012, No. 22-2012, or Law 60-2019.” , stated in writing the secretary of the DDEC, Manuel Cidre.