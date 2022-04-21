Governor attributes ruling against extending SSI benefits to Puerto Rico to colonial status

Governor Pedro Pierluisi attributed this Thursday to the colonial condition of Puerto Rico, which allows discrimination, the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to exclude residents of the island from the benefits of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program. .

“The decision of the Supreme Court in the case of Vaello Madero on the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, once again, proves that the territorial condition of Puerto Rico is discriminatory for American citizens on the Island and allows Congress do what you want with us,” the president said in written statements.

“Clearly our people, particularly the most vulnerable, suffer the consequences of this unequal treatment under the American flag. The same is true of other major programs, such as Medicaid, Medicare, and nutrition assistance. Enough of this colonial status that discriminates against us and affects our quality of life. The only and the best solution is statehood,” added Pierluisi.

For her part, the Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jennifer Gonzalezrecognized that the Territorial Clause is already in tune with “historical cases, “allowing discrimination against Americans who live in Puerto Rico.”

“The federal Supreme Court confirmed that the Territorial Clause allows Congress to exclude us from such an important social program to combat poverty as the SSI. I call on my colleagues in Congress to act quickly to correct this outrageous discrimination that keeps more than 300,000 of our most vulnerable in extreme poverty. There is already a way and that is to convert my HR537 bill into law, ”she said in writing.

While the President of the Senate, Joseph Louis Dalmaudescribed as “equivalent” the decision of the federal Supreme Court.

“The majority decision of the Supreme Court not to recognize the obligation of the federal government with parity in SSI for residents of Puerto Rico is, in US constitutional doctrine, wrong. Concluding that the protection of the right to due process of law of the Fifth Amendment of the federal Constitution does not assist the residents of Puerto Rico and that it yields to the terms of congressional authority under the territorial clause is unheard of”, he stated in written statements.

In passing, he praised the dissent of the judge Sonia Sotomayorthe only one who voted that way.

The ruling had eight votes in favor and one against – from the judge of Puerto Rican descent Sotomayor. The United States Supreme Court held that the Constitution does not require Congress to extend the SSI program to residents of the island. The decision is based, in part, on Congressional precedent to exempt residents of Puerto Rico from paying certain federal taxes, reads the opinion issued by Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

In this way, the high judicial forum resolved the case presented by the Puerto Rican Jose Luis Vaello Madero, who, moving from New York to Loíza after becoming ill, continued to receive SSI benefits, which makes average monthly payments of $586 in the United States to low-income elderly and disabled people. Upon learning that she now lived in Puerto Rico, the Social Security Administration demanded the payment of $28,081 that she obtained as a resident of the island.

Time to demand Biden and Congress

“I agree with her, even more so, it is an issue on which Puerto Ricans contribute from their income. That was the only decision consistent with American constitutionalism. Discrimination against citizens in the granting of social programs based on suspicious considerations, such as race, gender, religion, ethnicity or, as in this case, place of residence, is abhorred,” said the also president of the Popular Democratic Party.

Likewise, Dalmau deplored that the governor intends to take political advantage of the decision of the Federal Supreme Court by saying that the solution is statehood.

“The expressions of the governor, trying to take ideological advantage in the discussion of status over the claim of thousands of Puerto Ricans to have an additional social support network is not having clear priorities. We can debate the status, but this is the moment to demand that the president and Congress keep their word. I will focus on fighting this important fight for Puerto Ricans and I demand the same from the rest of the political leadership,” he said.

He stressed that during his campaign, Joe Biden committed to parity in SSI.

“The time has come to keep the word pledged to Puerto Rico. Democrats in Congress and the President have an obligation to include SSI parity for Puerto Ricans in the reconciliation legislation being negotiated between Biden, Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Leader Chuck Shummer,” he said.

Sotomayor, in her dissent, stated that she does not agree with the statement that the decision of Congress to exclude Puerto Ricans from SSI is “consistent” with the equal protection of the Fifth Amendment.

“In my view, there is no rational basis for Congress to treat American citizens living outside the United States so differently from others. To do so, as this court also does, is irrational, antithetical to the very nature of the SSI program and to the equal protection of citizens guaranteed by the Constitution,” Sotomayor maintains.