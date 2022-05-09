Governor Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19; She Has No Symptoms – NBC New York (47)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on her Twitter account on Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The Democrat, who received the COVID-19 vaccines and booster dose, noted that she has no symptoms and that this week she will work remotely and be isolated.

“Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I am vaccinated and have my booster dose, and I am asymptomatic. I will self-isolate and work remotely this week,” the governor said.

Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week. A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 8, 2022

The Democrat also reminded New Yorkers of the importance of getting vaccinated, getting tested and staying home if you don’t feel well.

Hochul joined his tri-state government counterparts in contracting the virus this spring.

His positive test came back a month after Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont tested positive. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy had tested positive just a week before that.

COVID-19 also had New York City Mayor Eric Adams last month, who tested positive on April 10 after attending a “super spread” dinner in Washington, DC

The governor’s announcement also comes two days after the state published more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19. On Friday, New York reported 13,902 cases of COVID, also reported 2,187 hospitalizations that day, 44 more than the day before.

Both states recommend the use of masks, but not yet it is not a mandate.