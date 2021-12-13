Governor, Kentucky fears over 100 tornado deaths – North America

The US state of Kentucky alone will in all likelihood have over 100 deaths from the devastating passage of tornadoes in the night between Saturday and Friday: this is the fear expressed by the Governor of the state, Andy Beshear, quoted by the BBC. “Nothing that was in the direct line of (the tornado) passage last Saturday remained standing,” said Beshear, adding that he still hopes for a miracle, but that with the passage of time the chances of finding survived under the rubble.

The deaths so far ascertained in Kentucky are 80, to which there is to add another 14 in other states.

“We still do not know how many human lives have been lost or the extent of the damage,” US President Joe Biden said in the evening, promising that the federal state would do “everything possible to help”.

Meanwhile, with 6 confirmed deaths, the exact number of people trapped in the rubble of the Amazon warehouse in Illinois, destroyed by the passage of one of the tornadoes, is still unknown. Jeff Bezos said he was ‘heartbroken’ for the victims: “The news from Edwardsville is tragic,” said the Amazon boss on Twitter. “We are heartbroken over the loss of our teammates. Thoughts and prayers go out to their family and loved ones,” Bezos added. The roughly 100 workers at Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, who were working overtime for Christmas, are believed to have been trapped in the warehouse when it collapsed as the tornado passed. So far at least 45 people have been pulled alive from the rubble of the collapsed warehouse, one of them seriously injured and transported by helicopter to hospital.