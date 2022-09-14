Governor McKee won the Democratic nomination for Governor of Rhode Island

Washington D.C. -Governor Dan Mckee was proclaimed the winner of the Democratic primary tonight for the candidacy for governor of Rhode Island, beating former CVS executive Helena Foulkes and Puerto Rican Nellie Gorbea in a close contest.

“We are going to win in November,” said McKee, in a message to his followers, in which he declared himself the winner of the primaries.

Foulkes recognized McKee as the winner. In fact, he phoned him to concede the loss for him, just as McKee was delivering his victory message. McKee did not take the call at the time.

“That is not going to happen. Hook him,” McKee said.

Shortly before, the local channel 12 (WPRI) had projected the victory of McKee, who assumed the governorship in March 2021 after the then governor Gina Raimondo was appointed by President Joe Biden as Secretary of Commerce of the United States. Foulkes has avoided endorsing McKee for the time being, after being asked by Channel 12.

According to data from the Rhode Island Electoral Board – with 75% of the votes counted – McKee obtained 32.8% of the votes (36,229), compared to 30.1% for Foulkes (33,190) and 26.3% for Gorbea (28,812). ).

Former secretary Matt Brown obtained 7.9% and Puerto Rican Luis Daniel Muñoz 3.1%.

Mckee – whose administration is in the midst of an FBI investigation into a $5.2 million contract with a company created by his allies – will face Republican Ashley Kalus in November, who garnered 83% of the vote in her primary.

In his message, McKee defended his record of the past 18 months, fueling his state’s economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, the low unemployment rate (2.7%) and his promise to raise everyone’s per capita income. Workers. McKee also noted the broad support he had from state unions.

Both Gorbea, secretary of state, and Muñoz, a doctor and community organizer, were seeking to be the first person to run for governor of a US state representing one of the main US parties.

The latest poll – conducted by the WPRI television channel and Roger Williams University, and conducted in early August – gave McKee 28% support, compared to 25% for Gorbea, 14% for Foulkes, 8% for Brown and 1% for of Munoz. That study reflected 21% undecided and had a margin of error of 4.9%.

But, after the debates and a significant investment in publicity, the state’s political commentators stressed that it was Foulkes who was gaining ground. On Sunday, Foulkes was endorsed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a state of 1.1 million inhabitants, with a 17% Hispanic population. It was estimated that one in 10 voters would be Hispanic, mainly Puerto Ricans, Dominicans, Guatemalans, Mexicans and Colombians.

Amid downpours in the morning, Gorbea began the final day of the primaries giving interviews at his campaign committee in Providence, the state capital. She then went to the Edgewood Highland Elementary School polling station in Cranston. She would have three additional visits to polling places before going tonight to wait for the results at a Providence hotel.

“I am convinced that this is going to happen. In 2014 they didn’t give me a chance, but when they talked to people I noticed a root for my candidacy that I didn’t see towards my opponent. This campaign has the same ‘filin’. This is very similar to 2014″, indicated Gorbea, in an interview with El Nuevo Día in the morning at his headquarters.

Gorbea won his first election in the 2014 Democratic primary for the candidacy for Secretary of State, against Guillaume de Ramel, with an advantage of 2.8% or about 3,200 votes. He did not have a primary in 2018. In both general elections, however, he comfortably beat the Republican candidates.

Rhode Island voters had 20 days to vote early.

Some 150,000 people voted in the 2018 primaries, most of them – some 117,800 – in the Democrats.

On the other hand, the Dominican Sabina Matos, current lieutenant governor, won the Democratic candidacy for vice governor, a position she reached in March 2021 by appointment. Matos obtained 47% support to surpass Deborah Ruggiero (33.3%) and Cynthia Mendez (19.7%). Mendes is originally from Cape Verde and Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, of Colombian origin, won the Democratic nomination for State Treasurer. Diossa achieved 55% of the votes.

*With information also reported from Providence, Rhode Island.