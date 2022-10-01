Governor on cancellation of LUMA contract: “This is not the time to be thinking about those things”

COAMO. – The governor Peter Pierluisi insisted this Friday that “this is not the time” to evaluate the cancellation of the LUMA Energy contract because they are focused on the emergency response after Hurricane Fiona and on completing the restoration of the electricity service throughout the island, in the midst of the delivery of supplies together with the mayor of this municipality, Juan Carlos “Tato” Garcia Padilla.

“To think that there is no entity that deals with the electrical transmission and distribution system in Puerto Rico is crazy. We are in the midst of a response to a hurricane. This is not the time to even be thinking about those things. Now, what we need is for them to execute everything that they have to execute; that is, LUMA and the Electric Power Authority (AEE), and the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (AAA)”, Said the governor from the Edwin Puruco Nolasco Coliseum in Coamo.

On the other hand, he reiterated that his supervision has been focused on pressuring “to continue to increase the amount of population that has electricity service.” Pierluisi shared that there are helicopters that are, right now, repairing an important 38K transmission line in the Salinas area, “which if repaired, will significantly help to continue powering the southern area”.

“I would say that the entire southern area is further behind than the north, because it was the most impacted. So that line that they are repairing right now, using helicopters, is key, that when that repair is completed it will make a big difference. (…) We are all going to be dissatisfied until the service is restored for 100% of the population”, said the chief executive.

Pierluisi Urrutia pointed out that LUMA’s goal is to reach 90% today, Friday. “The rest is a matter of days to achieve. That has already been verbalized. We’re obsessively tracking it all the time,” he added.

He explained that the supplementary contract with LUMA expires on November 30 and that it was one that was signed between the parties of the public-private alliance to establish different operating rules while PREPA’s bankruptcy process was underway.

In relation to the works managed by the municipalities and the request of the mayors to have more autonomy, the governor assured that they are working together and listening to their claims. However, he defended that the central government should not be left out of the answer because “The main role of the Emergency Management Bureau is coordination, coordination of all this aid that comes from different fronts”.

“The mayors and mayors are the first responders. There is a great effort to coordinate with the municipalities all the assistance that is given to the town. That is how it is and it should not change. Every time I have the opportunity to pass resources to the municipalities, I am doing it in areas, for example, such as road maintenance, road resurfacing, to give a few examples”, he explained.

The mayor of Coamo insisted that past emergencies such as the one they attended to with Hurricane María have taught them that decentralization must be part of the response. He insisted that the agencies must work more in coordination with the municipalities.

“What was not learned from María, what she learned from the earthquakes, what COVID-19 learned from us, the least I can hope for is that we learn it now because we have had enough events to be able to achieve better coordination and best response,” García Padilla said.

He indicated that they already have 90% of the residences energized and that there are only two neighborhoods and seven pockets without electricity service in Coamo.

“In my case, I know the people who work here, but (in relation to LUMA) in other towns there is a lot of misinformation and there is no communication. A problem of brutal uncertainty is created that did not happen before with the Authority. Who is better, who responds more? Well, that has to be evaluated, but the worst thing about LUMA is the misinformation”, said the mayor.

They wait for the White House

After the news that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, wanted to visit Puerto Rico, the governor announced that they are in preparations and indicated that they are waiting for confirmation from the White House.

Meanwhile, municipal officials from Ponce confirmed this Friday that the White House is working on the logistics for Biden’s visit, who could land in the Ciudad Señorial as soon as Monday, October 3.

“If the president visits us, he will be more than welcome, because if he comes to see us, it is to make a commitment that this help from FEMA will reach us, it will reach everyone who needs it,” the governor said.

He explained that when the president visits before a disaster is declared, he is given a report on the recovery process and an update on all his work, including FEMA. “I am sure part of it is going to do that and part of it is going to be going on the ground to see with their own eyes part of what has happened here.”, Said the governor, assuring that they will plan to present other affected parts and not just the metropolitan area, which happened with the visit of past President Donald Trump, in 2017 after Hurricane Maria.

In the past two weeks, the governor has visited 25 municipalities around Puerto Rico: Yabucoa, Maunabo, Salinas, Patillas, Cayey, Coamo, Ponce, Yauco, Guayanilla, Peñuelas, Sabana Grande, Santa Isabel, Cabo Rojo, Mayagüez, San Germán , Guayama, Arroyo, Hormigueros, Orocovis, Barranquitas, Aguas Buenas, Utuado, Jayuya, Guánica and Lajas.