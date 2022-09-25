Governor Ron DeSantis Declares a State of Emergency for All of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian Advances – NBC 7 South Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rain and gale-force winds early next week.

DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for 24 counties on Friday, but expanded the warning statewide, encouraging residents and local governments to prepare for a storm that could hit large swaths of Florida.

“This storm has the potential to become a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to prepare,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We are coordinating with all local governments to track potential impacts from this storm.”

The governor’s declaration releases emergency protection funds and activates members of the Florida National Guard. His order emphasizes that there is a risk of storm surge, flooding, dangerous winds and other weather conditions for the entire state.

In a press conference offered this Friday, the mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine-Cava, assured that it was time to make preparations.

“There is no reason to panic, but we want everyone to be prepared,” Levine-Cava said. “Now is the time to make sure you have a hurricane plan.”

For his part, the mayor of the city of Miami, Francis Suárez, also spoke about the preparation in a briefing he gave this Friday afternoon.

“As Miamians, we know that being prepared is essential,” Suarez said. “We want you to make sure you check your hurricane supplies.”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said they were monitoring the system and also urged residents to prepare.

“The Division is working closely with our federal, state and local partners to ensure we are prepared to provide assistance to affected areas,” Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said in a statement. “It is critical that Floridians remain vigilant and prepared – it only takes one storm to cause costly or irreversible damage to your home or business.”

The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to strengthen rapidly in the coming days before moving over western Cuba and making landfall in Florida in the middle of next week as a major hurricane.

John Cangialosi, senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, said it’s currently unclear where Ian will hit the hardest in Florida and said residents should start preparing for the storm, including gathering supplies for potential power outages. Energy.

“Too early to tell if it’s going to be a southeast Florida issue or a central Florida issue or just statewide,” he said. “So at this point, the correct message to those living in Florida is to watch the forecasts and prepare for the potential impact of this tropical system.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Kelly Godsey said the storm could reach the Gulf of Mexico late Monday or early Tuesday.

“It’s a great time to take advantage of the calm weather that’s happening now, before the tropical systems hit, to make sure you have supplies for you and your family,” Godsey said. “Know what you are going to do if the storm approaches your area.”

Officials with the American Red Cross South Florida Region said they are also preparing ahead of impacts.

“Our teams are coordinating with partners, reviewing our response plans, mobilizing volunteers and preparing supplies to be ready to provide help as needed,” said South Florida Red Cross Executive Director Josett Valdez. “We urge our neighbors to closely monitor the storm and take the time to prepare.”

To find local resources to help you and your family prepare for this storm, you can visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.