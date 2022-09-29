Governor’s visit to Peñuelas ends with angry complaints from citizens

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. subscribe today.

—

PEÑUELAS.– Governor Pedro Pierluisi had to leave the Luis “Tite” Arroyo municipal stadium in this municipality in a hurry this Wednesday, after a group of Peñolanos began shouting insults at him and questioning his public policy, his actions after the passage of Hurricane Fiona and the direction that the island takes.

The demonstrators who learned of the presence of the governor in Peñuelas, went to the stadium grounds and when the chief executive left, they made multiple claims and hurled insults and insults at him. The chief executive met on site with the mayor, Gregory Gonsález, to learn first-hand about the situation in the town 10 days after Hurricane Fiona.

Pierluisi was interviewed by The new day while he was on his way to his vehicle, but when his escort saw and heard the commotion and screaming, they opened the rear door of one of the official vehicles and put him inside.

Immediately, the convoy of official cars of the chief executive left the parking lot of the stadium amid the cries of the protesters.

“He has sold the country and the schools. He has bankrupted us. He is the lawyer for the Board, for the Guayama coal company and for the LUMA company. They are a bunch of crooks. They are stealing our country and we have to give ourselves respect”, denounced Jimmy Borrero, one of the protesters who rebuked Pierluisi.

In the 2020 elections, Borrero was a candidate for representative of the 23rd district of Ponce for the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP). He was also a candidate for mayor of Peñuelas for the same party.

After his departure from the place and questions from The new daythe governor reacted to what happened.

“It is the group that protests the ashes issue. Actually, there in Peñuelas, ashes are not being deposited. In the past, ashes were deposited, but that is no longer happening, but it is an organized group that is protesting on this issue that has absolutely nothing to do with Hurricane Fiona,” said the chief executive.

Borrero, along with other demonstrators, questioned the aid that the government brought to the municipalities. Likewise, they accused the mayor of Peñuelas for allegedly bringing the chief executive to the municipality “in secret, without notifying the people.”

“He (the mayor) is also another accomplice. The popular ones and the penepés are the ones that have screwed us… this country”, said Borrero.

The governor made a tour this Wednesday, first through Santa Isabel, and then reached Peñuelas. He reported that he only met with the mayor of Peñuelas because it started to rain, which prevented him from visiting several communities.

This newspaper tried to contact the mayor of Peñuelas after the incident, but it was not possible to get a reaction.

Janete Albino and Jesús Medina, both from Peñuelas and who also participated in the claims, described as “disrespectful” that the government brought sanitary pads and water to the people of Penuelas at a time when less than 5% of the town is electrified. 10 days of the hurricane.

“First, damn (Donald) Trump brought us paper towels. So that? Now this (…) brings papers from Kotex to the women, to give water to the poor old people who are in need,” said Medina.

The group demanded Pierluisi’s resignation and recalled that the governor had been elected in 2020 by less than 40% of the votes cast.

“Most of us are against him. He must resign and must cancel the contract with LUMA”, Borrero sentenced.

Without light Peñuelas 10 days from Fiona

Prior to the incident and after meeting with Gonsález, the governor spoke to the press. He acknowledged the absence of electricity in the town and praised the fact that the mayor has signed an understanding agreement with LUMA Energy that will allow him to, at least, erect lighting poles so that the company can then lay the lines. In Peñuelas, the water and strong winds from Fiona brought more than 120 electric light poles to the ground.

“That’s the kind of teamwork that I think is to be commended. That the mayor himself sees that this may take time, he says ‘no, I’m not going to wait’. And he is willing to enter and this is already being coordinated, ”said Pierluisi.

The biggest concern of the mayor of Penola is the possibility that the town’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center will become inoperative. He said that although they have two generators, one of them was damaged and with the one they have left, they cannot turn on all the necessary equipment to assist patients.

“They can’t turn on the equipment. They can’t turn on CT-Scan, X-Ray. If they don’t get full power, they’re going to have serious problems. They are going to have to close,” he warned.

In addition, he maintained that there are five families from a community, located between the Rusio neighborhood and the Corea sector, who were left isolated after the hurricane. The governor said that he gave instructions for the Department of Transportation and Public Works to make possible an exit route for the community.

“We are going to be vigilant, watching over this because obviously the percentage (of energized places) has risen a lot already throughout Puerto Rico, but in southern areas like Peñuelas that has not been reflected yet,” said Pierluisi.

He attributed the delay in reestablishing the energy service to the impact of the hurricane in the southern zone.

“It is the explanation that we have received from LUMA and from the Authority itself that it is in this area that the network was most impacted,” said Pierluisi.

“Today, as I say, five brigades arrived in Peñuelas and what I hope is that they stay here until services are restored,” he added.

Asked if he shouldn’t be more demanding with LUMA Energy, particularly because of the Peñuelas case, Pierluisi said “it’s not an easy task. It is complex. The important thing is that there has been a great improvement.”

In addition, it rejected that thanks to its direct intervention, LUMA Energy has acted in some municipalities severely affected by the hurricane.

“The reality is that in all the reports they have been giving, (LUMA Energy officials) always warned that there was more damage in the southern area and it was going to take more time,” said Pierluisi.

On the other hand, questions from The new dayPierluisi acknowledged that the high demand for diesel caused a shortage of this fuel. For this reason, he requested a waiver yesterday from the federal government in order to allow the arrival of a greater volume of fuel to the island.

“Increasingly the situation is being resolved as a result of the increase in electricity service. Remember that people use diesel to the extent that they have to resort to generators. But if you have electric service, you’re not going to be consuming as much diesel,” he said.