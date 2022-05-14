‘Gozadera and musicanga with 40 dead compatriots’: Cuban humorist Ulises Toirac criticizes Díaz-Canel

the comedian Ulysses Toirac criticized in their social networks to those who have spent the last few days in the midst of “gozadera and musicanga”despite the death of more than 40 people in the explosion of the Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana.

Although he didn’t mention it initially, the critics of the humorist were motivated by the banquet with concert included organized by Miguel Diaz-Canel to bid farewell to the Mexican government delegation that, led by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, visited the island.

For Toirac, this type of celebration is “beyond the lack of sensitivity and respect”as it encompasses “lack of reason and shame”.

“Gozadera and musicanga with 40 dead compatriots? Dozens of injured, many with sequels for life? With the rescuers still working? With fresh memory? With people in mourning (without ordinance) and the world sending messages of condolence? Damn, but how screwed are we!” Added the humorist.

In the comments to his own publication Toriac shared the link to a review of the Mexican newspaper The universal about the banquet offered by Díaz-Canel to AMLO with the presence of the Faílde Orchestra.

“On Twitter, a member of the entourage of the President of Mexico published a photo in which several participants of the event can be seen, and in the background you can see the stage with music stands and instruments, as well as part of the musicians”Toirac added.

“It is likely that I am manipulative as someone out there says, but believe me that, in this case, the evidence led me to think in the way that I expose in this publication. Excuse the staunch defenders.. It seems very bad to me. But VERY”, concluded the humorist.

toirac too He hinted in the publication his annoyance at the absence of an official mourning declarationsomething that the Cuban authorities have decreed in recent years due to the natural deaths of presidents such as those of Zambia, Chad and Tanzania.

Hundreds of Cubans showed their support for the humorist in the publicationwhich in just 12 hours has received more than 2,000 reactions and 500 comments.

Until now, the rescue work in the ruins of Saratoga left 43 dead and almost a hundred affectedmost of them workers of the tourist facility, owned by the military business conglomerate GAESA, neighbors of the adjoining buildings and passers-by.