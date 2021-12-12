World

Gp Abu Dhabi, pole position for Verstappen: the Dutch fastest than Hamilton (second) in qualifying. Fifth and seventh the Ferraris

Photo of James Reno James Reno57 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Sara Max Verstappen starting from the first position on the grid in the last Grand Prix of the season that will determine who between him and Lewis Hamilton will earn the scepter of world champion Formula 1. With the two drivers paired in the standings a 369.5 points, it will be the outcome of tomorrow’s race in the UAE circuit to decide the outcome of an entire world championship. The Dutch of the Red Bull took pole, the tenth in the season, with a time of 1.22109, ahead of the Briton in the Mercedes.

Immediately behind the two contenders he placed himself Lando Norris aboard the McLaren, while the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez. In fifth and seventh position the two Ferrari, respectively of Carlos Sainz And Charles Leclerc, among which the other Mercedes of Valterri Bottas. They close the top ten Tsunoda, Or with And Ricciardo.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: your contribution is essential

Your support helps us ensure our independence and allows us to continue producing quality online journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential for our future.
Become a supporter too

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Formula 1, Felipe Massa attacks Flavio Briatore: “I lost the 2008 world championship due to a scam he wanted”

next

Next article

Max Verstappen is Formula 1 world champion: overtaking Hamilton on the last lap. A crazy race in Abu Dhabi

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno57 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

for this driver ends up in disgrace – Libero Quotidiano

November 11, 2021

M5S, refunds and 2×1000: members meeting called

2 weeks ago

Australia, thousands of people protest in Melbourne for the withdrawal of anti Covid laws – Videos

1 week ago

Covid, the contagion hits Central Europe: Holland in partial lockdown and German experts ask to “reduce contacts”

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button