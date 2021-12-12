Gp Abu Dhabi, pole position for Verstappen: the Dutch fastest than Hamilton (second) in qualifying. Fifth and seventh the Ferraris

Sara Max Verstappen starting from the first position on the grid in the last Grand Prix of the season that will determine who between him and Lewis Hamilton will earn the scepter of world champion Formula 1. With the two drivers paired in the standings a 369.5 points, it will be the outcome of tomorrow’s race in the UAE circuit to decide the outcome of an entire world championship. The Dutch of the Red Bull took pole, the tenth in the season, with a time of 1.22109, ahead of the Briton in the Mercedes.

Immediately behind the two contenders he placed himself Lando Norris aboard the McLaren, while the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez. In fifth and seventh position the two Ferrari, respectively of Carlos Sainz And Charles Leclerc, among which the other Mercedes of Valterri Bottas. They close the top ten Tsunoda, Or with And Ricciardo.