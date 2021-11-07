GP Algarve, Bagnaia: “I hope Ducati gives us Stoner, he thinks as a rider”

With that of Portimao, Pecco Bagnaia touches six pole in the MotoGP 2021, the fifth in a row. Ducati has the Piedmontese and Jack Miller in front of everyone, with the number 63 intent on repeating the victories of Aragòn and Misano: “The dry lap is a matter of instinct – explains – we deserved this pole, it’s just a pity that in the last lap I made a small mistake. Rather than lie down, I preferred to go long, so that’s okay too. I feel strong in the saddle, the race pace is good. I noticed how we managed to be competitive with hard and medium tires, tomorrow we will see which one to choose. A strong wind was blowing today, conditions should improve on Sunday. We’ll see”.

How impossible or possible is it to think of having Stoner as a coach? The Australian is helping Pecco in different aspects of the job: “Would be very nice – his answer – when you have a coach who has been a real driver, you have real comments and indications, like a real driver. Someone like Stoner knows perfectly well what the other riders are doing. Only with a glance, Casey understands which gear a driver is using, the line traveled … the difference between a ‘traditional’ coach and one like him is really big. I hope Ducati gives us this gift. It would be great to always have Stoner in the garage with us. “

Stoner has an extraordinary point of view, as a MotoGP champion





How has the attitude shown by the drivers in the red box changed? How is it possible that Casey is really useful to the Ducati cause? Pecco continues his analysis: “Stoner has always been an extremely sensitive rider – his words – my crew chief is Cristian Gabarrini, a professional who has worked a lot with Casey: he has always told me how the Australian is attentive to many things and, I must say, he is seen immediately these days. The fact is that we never have a coach in competitions, having one would be a step forward. “

Bagnaia touches on interesting points: “We are not talking about someone who has competed a bit. We are talking about Casey Stoner, that is, the greatest of all with Ducati, capable of winning with the Red, one of the best in the world. For us he would be fundamental. This weekend he has been useful for me on how to tackle the last corner, I like his approach. I think we can make even more of a difference. “

What does the two-time extraordinary world champion do to bewitch Bagnaia so much? A glance is enough for him: “Feel here – Pecco concludes – he was on the runway; although the position was unfavorable. Casey noticed how the front closed in the last corner to the right. With the naked eye, despite speed and distance, Stoner has seen things that can only be glimpsed on TV. And then, he approaches well with us, it immediately becomes clear that he thinks as a pilot “.