GP Brazil, Hamilton will start last in the sprint race – F1

Lewis Hamilton, who dominated qualifying for the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix on Friday, will start from last on the grid during the qualifying sprint race which starts at 20.30 Italian time. Thus ended with the cancellation of yesterday’s result, the investigation launched by the race marshals to determine if his car complied with the regulations. In the viewfinder the DRS (the flap mounted on the rear wing of the car that opens to gain maximum speed) which would open more than allowed by the regulations. A hard blow for the seven-time world champion will not only see his rival, Max Verstappen, start from pole in the short race that will decide the grid for tomorrow’s race but, starting last, he will struggle to gain positions as, due to the change of the endothermic part of the engine, must already serve five positions on the grid. Hamilton, with four races remaining in the championship, is 19 points behind Verstappen.