GP Brazil, Mercedes has asked for the revision of the accident in turn 4 with Verstappen

The Brazilian GP is not over. Mercedes, in fact, has issued a statement announcing the recourse to the right of revision of the judges’ decision on what happened between Hamilton and Verstappen on lap 48 in Turn 4.

The seven-time world champion, after being started from tenth position for having served the penalty of the engine change, he had managed to end the long chase to his rival moving to the DRS area. Wide open wing and attack on the outside, to which Verstappen responded by extending the braking so much as to force both, in fact, to finish the curve in the escape route to avoid a third Silverstone and Imola sequel.

Extreme maneuver, only noticed by the referees that they preferred not to proceed with an investigation.

The video of the contested tender action

The F1, on the social channels, has spread the highlights of the excited phase of the race, rtaken from multiple angles. And Mercedes’ response was not long in coming: “The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team confirms that it has requested the Right of Revision under Article 14.1.1 of the International Sporting Regulations, in relation to the accident in turn 4 between car 44 and 33, on lap 48, of the Brazilian GP 2021 based on new evidence not known to the Stewards at the time of the decision “.

The very tense weekend of Interlagos, therefore, still reserves slag. After the case of the non-compliant wing of Lewis’s car and the fine imposed on the world champion for unfastening his seat belts at the end of the race, there is a new chapter to be written on the war between Mercedes and Red Bull.

Wolff: “Mercedes punched!”

A matter of points

In a World Cup to come decided point by point everything counts. From disturbing maneuvers, to accusations of irregularities to put pressure … And above all on the points not won on the track.

Hamilton won the GP, but he is 14 points behind Max. If the appeal were to be upheld, the Dutchman would be given a 5 second penalty which would change the standings causing him to fall to third position, reducing the distance potentially at 11 points.

Making the season finale even more incandescent.