GP Mexico 2021 – Results PL3 – F1 Results – Formula 1

Obvious superiority of Red Bull in the last free practice session in Mexico City. Sergio Perez signs a super performance taking the best time of PL3 with a tenth of a margin on Max Verstappen, appeared slightly nervous in the last minutes of the session. The host, accompanied by an ovation from his audience especially in the passage inside the stadium, thus continues to dream of a very important result in view of tomorrow’s match.

Third time for Lewis Hamilton, more than six tenths off and Valtteri’s other Mercedes ahead of a handful of cents Bottas. For now, the Black Arrows do not seem able to hinder the domination of the unleashed bullfighters, but we know how much in qualifying Hamilton especially manages to put his own to close the gap.

Good fifth time for Carlos’ first Ferrari Sainz, which precedes Yuki’s AlphaTauri Tsunoda (which will start from the fund for the use of the fourth power unit of the season) and Daniel’s McLaren Ricciardo. Following Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris complete the Top-10. Still a step away from virtual Q3 the two Alfa Romeos of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, respectively 12th and 13th behind Lance Stroll (who was also penalized on the grid), while the Alpine disappointment: Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon they finish in 15th and 16th place, but a new step towards the Top-10 is expected in view of qualifying.

Relive the PL3 of Mexico City through ours LIVE

F1 | GP Mexico 2021, the ranking of PL3

Pos Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1: 17.024 (S) 15 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1: 17.217 (S) +0.193 12 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1: 17.675 (S) +0.651 14 4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1: 17.708 (S) +0.684 17 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1: 18.029 (S) +1.005 20 6 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1: 18.037 (S) +1,013 25 7 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1: 18.121 (S) +1,097 15 8 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1: 18.202 (S) +1.178 18 9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1: 18.213 (S) +1.189 20 10 Landau Norris McLaren 1: 18.312 (S) +1.288 16 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1: 18.352 (S) +1.328 20 12 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1: 18.531 (S) +1.507 22 13 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1: 18.556 (S) +1.532 19 14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1: 18.614 (S) +1.590 17 15 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1: 18.847 (S) +1.823 15 16 Esteban Or with Alpine 1: 18.999 (S) +1.975 17 17 George Russell Williams 1: 19.211 (S) +2.187 19 18 Mick Schumacher Haas 1: 19.238 (S) +2.214 14 19 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1: 19.313 (S) +2.289 12 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1: 20.479 (S) +3.455 15