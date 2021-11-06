GP Mexico 2021 – Results PL3 – F1 Results – Formula 1
Obvious superiority of Red Bull in the last free practice session in Mexico City. Sergio Perez signs a super performance taking the best time of PL3 with a tenth of a margin on Max Verstappen, appeared slightly nervous in the last minutes of the session. The host, accompanied by an ovation from his audience especially in the passage inside the stadium, thus continues to dream of a very important result in view of tomorrow’s match.
Third time for Lewis Hamilton, more than six tenths off and Valtteri’s other Mercedes ahead of a handful of cents Bottas. For now, the Black Arrows do not seem able to hinder the domination of the unleashed bullfighters, but we know how much in qualifying Hamilton especially manages to put his own to close the gap.
Good fifth time for Carlos’ first Ferrari Sainz, which precedes Yuki’s AlphaTauri Tsunoda (which will start from the fund for the use of the fourth power unit of the season) and Daniel’s McLaren Ricciardo. Following Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris complete the Top-10. Still a step away from virtual Q3 the two Alfa Romeos of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, respectively 12th and 13th behind Lance Stroll (who was also penalized on the grid), while the Alpine disappointment: Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon they finish in 15th and 16th place, but a new step towards the Top-10 is expected in view of qualifying.
F1 | GP Mexico 2021, the ranking of PL3
|Pos
|Pilot
|Team
|Time and mix
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1: 17.024 (S)
|15
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1: 17.217 (S)
|+0.193
|12
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1: 17.675 (S)
|+0.651
|14
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1: 17.708 (S)
|+0.684
|17
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1: 18.029 (S)
|+1.005
|20
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1: 18.037 (S)
|+1,013
|25
|7
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1: 18.121 (S)
|+1,097
|15
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1: 18.202 (S)
|+1.178
|18
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1: 18.213 (S)
|+1.189
|20
|10
|Landau Norris
|McLaren
|1: 18.312 (S)
|+1.288
|16
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1: 18.352 (S)
|+1.328
|20
|12
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1: 18.531 (S)
|+1.507
|22
|13
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1: 18.556 (S)
|+1.532
|19
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1: 18.614 (S)
|+1.590
|17
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1: 18.847 (S)
|+1.823
|15
|16
|Esteban Or with
|Alpine
|1: 18.999 (S)
|+1.975
|17
|17
|George Russell
|Williams
|1: 19.211 (S)
|+2.187
|19
|18
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1: 19.238 (S)
|+2.214
|14
|19
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1: 19.313 (S)
|+2.289
|12
|20
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|1: 20.479 (S)
|+3.455
|15