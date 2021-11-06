GP Mexico 2021, the starting grid – F1 Results – Formula 1

Sensational in Mexico City: after a weekend dominated by Red Bull, the Mercedes monopolizes the front row of the 18th seasonal appointment. Valtteri Bottas takes pole position incredibly ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Max Verstappen only third to three and a half tenths from the Finn. Hierarchies totally upset, therefore, in view of tomorrow’s race, with the Dutchman forced to chase after having trimmed over six tenths of a second to his British rival in PL3. Fourth time for Sergio Perez, author of the best time in the last free sessions, then to follow Pierre Gasly and Carlos’s first Ferrari Sainz. Fourth row, however, for Charles Leclerc, behind Daniel Ricciardo.

Very aggressive in the strategy AlphaTauri and McLaren, who did everything to send Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda (penalized for using the fourth power unit of the season) to Q3 and give a good wake to their respective teammates. In particular, the Japanese rookie qualified with Soft rubber and will therefore be forced to start with this compound tomorrow in the race. Out in Q2 instead Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi, with the Apulian Alfa Romeo leaning against the wall in the entrance of the stadium during his last attempt.

The elimination of Fernando in Q1 is sensational Alonso, who is knocked out by his teammate Esteban Ocon (however backward due to the replacement of the engine). The Spaniard preceded Nicholas Latifi and the two Haas of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. Theaccident at the beginning of the session for Lance Stroll, who lost control of his Aston Martin as he exited the last corner as he launched his first flying lap. The Canadian would have started in any case from the fund for the use of the fourth seasonal power unit.

F1 | GP Mexico 2021, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Valtteri Bottas (M) 1: 15.875

Red Bull 2. Lewis Hamilton (M) 1: 16.020

Mercedes 2nd Row 3. Max Verstappen (M) 1: 16.225

Red Bull 4. Sergio Perez (M) 1: 16.342

Red Bull 3rd Row 5. Pierre Gasly (M) 1: 16.456

AlphaTauri 6. Carlos Sainz (M) 1: 16,761

Ferrari 4th Row 7. Daniel Ricciardo (M) 1: 16,763

McLaren 8. Charles Leclerc (M) 1: 16,837

Ferrari 5th Row 9. Sebastian Vettel 1: 17.746

Aston Martin 10. Kimi Raikkonen 1: 17.958

Alfa Romeo 6th Row 11. Antonio Giovinazzi 1: 18.377

Alfa Romeo 12. Fernando Alonso 1: 18.452

Alpine 7th Row 13. Nicholas Latifi 1: 18.756

Williams 14. Mick Schumacher 1: 18.858

Haas 8th Row 15. Nikita Mazepin 1: 19.303

Haas 16. George Russell * 1: 18.172

Williams 9th Row 17. Yuki Tsunoda ** (S) 1: 17.158

AlphaTauri 18. Lando Norris ** (M) 1: 36.830

McLaren 10th Row 19. Esteban Ocon ** 1: 18.549

Alpine 20. Lance Stroll ** 1: 20.873

Aston Martin * 5 penalty positions for the replacement of the gearbox

** relegated to the bottom of the grid for the use of the fourth seasonal power unit

