GP Mexico 2021, the starting grid – F1 Results – Formula 1

Sensational in Mexico City: after a weekend dominated by Red Bull, the Mercedes monopolizes the front row of the 18th seasonal appointment. Valtteri Bottas takes pole position incredibly ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Max Verstappen only third to three and a half tenths from the Finn. Hierarchies totally upset, therefore, in view of tomorrow’s race, with the Dutchman forced to chase after having trimmed over six tenths of a second to his British rival in PL3. Fourth time for Sergio Perez, author of the best time in the last free sessions, then to follow Pierre Gasly and Carlos’s first Ferrari Sainz. Fourth row, however, for Charles Leclerc, behind Daniel Ricciardo.
Very aggressive in the strategy AlphaTauri and McLaren, who did everything to send Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda (penalized for using the fourth power unit of the season) to Q3 and give a good wake to their respective teammates. In particular, the Japanese rookie qualified with Soft rubber and will therefore be forced to start with this compound tomorrow in the race. Out in Q2 instead Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi, with the Apulian Alfa Romeo leaning against the wall in the entrance of the stadium during his last attempt.
The elimination of Fernando in Q1 is sensational Alonso, who is knocked out by his teammate Esteban Ocon (however backward due to the replacement of the engine). The Spaniard preceded Nicholas Latifi and the two Haas of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. Theaccident at the beginning of the session for Lance Stroll, who lost control of his Aston Martin as he exited the last corner as he launched his first flying lap. The Canadian would have started in any case from the fund for the use of the fourth seasonal power unit.
F1 | GP Mexico 2021, the starting grid
|1st Row
|1. Valtteri Bottas (M) 1: 15.875
Red Bull
|2. Lewis Hamilton (M) 1: 16.020
Mercedes
|2nd Row
|3. Max Verstappen (M) 1: 16.225
Red Bull
|4. Sergio Perez (M) 1: 16.342
Red Bull
|3rd Row
|5. Pierre Gasly (M) 1: 16.456
AlphaTauri
|6. Carlos Sainz (M) 1: 16,761
Ferrari
|4th Row
|7. Daniel Ricciardo (M) 1: 16,763
McLaren
|8. Charles Leclerc (M) 1: 16,837
Ferrari
|5th Row
|9. Sebastian Vettel 1: 17.746
Aston Martin
|10. Kimi Raikkonen 1: 17.958
Alfa Romeo
|6th Row
|11. Antonio Giovinazzi 1: 18.377
Alfa Romeo
|12. Fernando Alonso 1: 18.452
Alpine
|7th Row
|13. Nicholas Latifi 1: 18.756
Williams
|14. Mick Schumacher 1: 18.858
Haas
|8th Row
|15. Nikita Mazepin 1: 19.303
Haas
|16. George Russell * 1: 18.172
Williams
|9th Row
|17. Yuki Tsunoda ** (S) 1: 17.158
AlphaTauri
|18. Lando Norris ** (M) 1: 36.830
McLaren
|10th Row
|19. Esteban Ocon ** 1: 18.549
Alpine
|20. Lance Stroll ** 1: 20.873
Aston Martin
* 5 penalty positions for the replacement of the gearbox
** relegated to the bottom of the grid for the use of the fourth seasonal power unit