GP Mexico, FP1: Mercedes in front, Ferrari in 6th and 8th place

Weekend of Mexican GP which opened with the two Mercedes in front of everyone, with Bottas preceding Hamilton and Verstappen. Ferrari in 6th place with Sainz and 8th with Leclerc.

Leclerc and Perez both on the wall

The start of the session was characterized by a track with little rubber and very very dirty, a condition that misled many drivers. Between these Leclerc And Perez, on the wall with the rear in turn 16, e Lewis Hamilton, straight into curve 1 with a lot of investigation by the commissioners to be back on track not respecting the external poles. In the case of the first two, harder touches than it seemed at first, which made the drivers lose more time than expected: the Ferrari driver remained in the pits to replace the rear wing and related gearbox controls, the Mexican even the bottom was replaced.

Penalty again

It should also be noted that the Mexican GP will also have a changed grid compared to the times of qualifying due to the penalties due to the use of new components of the Pu: both Stroll that Tsunoda they resorted to the fourth endothermic (ICE), the fourth MGU-H and the fourth turbo; the Canadian then mounted the third ECU, while the Japanese unmarked the fourth MGU-K. Both, therefore, will start from the bottom of the grid on Sunday.

The ranking

As was to be expected with such a dirty asphalt, times have improved lap after lap, and it is easy to hypothesize that this could also be the case in FP2. The best performance brought her home Valtteri Bottas in 1’18 “341, resulting faster than Hamilton for solo 76 thousandths. Not far away Max Verstappen, distant 0 “123 from Finnish. Perez 4th at 269 thousandths, then an excellent Gasly, 5th at 0 “644. Ferrari closed instead close to the top 5 with Sainz (+1” 122) ahead of Alonso and Leclerc (+1 “326). Carlos he gave the impression of being more at ease in these FP1s, perhaps even for the longer time available on the track, unlike Leclerc who had to wait about 30 minutes before returning to lap after the initial mistake. Charles la SF21 she seemed quite nervous, a sign of how there is still work to be done in the set-up, and in addition to this the Monegasque made a mistake in his fastest lap, however, he arrived on tires that were not very fresh after encountering traffic in the previous attempt. So it is legitimate to think that there is a margin at Ferrari, a hypothesis that could be answered in FP2. Ocon and Vettel closed the top 10.

Times