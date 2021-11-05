GP Mexico, FP2: Verstappen flies, Sainz is 5th and Leclerc 7th

Exceptional performance on the flying lap by Max Verstappen, able to trim an abundant four tenths () to the first of the pursuers, Valtteri Bottas, with the Finn who preferred to make a double attempt after a first qualifying simulation that had not satisfied him. Third time for Lewis Hamilton, 0 “509 fromof the Dutch, with the latter making the difference in the second and third sector. Perez finished 4th at 0 “570 from the top and therefore only 61 thousandths from Hamilton. The Mexican was the last to stay under the second behind, since the first of the others was in fact, 5th at 1 “017 from the top.

Behind the Spaniard, Gasly closed, with the Frenchman confirming the good impressions received by AlphaTauri in the Mexican morning and in front of his friend Charles Leclerc, 7th at 1 “304. Tsunoda, Vettel and Alonso finished behind Charles, while Ricciardo and Russell had a very negative FP2: both stopped by gearbox problems, Daniel only covered seven laps, while George remained at the box for the whole session without even going out on the track.

Ferrari not fully satisfied

The sensations of the eve were those of seeing one Ferrari third clear force in Mexico, feelings partly confirmed by the fifth time trial of the day signed by Carlos Sainz. The Cavallino, however, still has to do in terms of set-up, at least this is what one thinks of following Leclerc’s onboards, struggling with a rear that is too much of a dancer for the whole Friday. Problems not resolved by FP1, while Sainz did all in all better than his teammate; it should be noted, however, that only one of the two SF21 fitted the newly developed hybrid, and it can be assumed that it was on the Spaniard’s car.