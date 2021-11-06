GP Mexico, FP3: Red Bull in command, Mercedes chasing six tenths

Third and final free practice session of the Mexican GP that smiled at Sergio Perez, with the Mexican finishing at the top in front of Verstappen’s other Red Bull and the two Mercedes. Ferrari with Sainz 5th and Leclerc 9th.

FP2: the race steps

Oil on the track

At the opening of the session, the teams preferred to wait a bit before starting the activity due to the track conditions. In fact, in one of the side races an oil leak from a car flooded the track with liquid, requiring the marshals to intervene with chalk to cover the traces of oil. Despite this (spotted trajectory in curves 4 and 5, then between 7 and 8 and finally in the stadium area in the third sector) the grip was rather poor and there was no lack of complaints from Tsunoda, the only one to run in the first laps with a very low grip.

Gabriele Tarquini retires: relives the career of the “Boar”

Changes on the W12

Little by little the others took to the track as well, starting their usual work programs in FP3. Non-trivial work at home Mercedes, with Hamilton who in the middle of the session, after a long curve in turn 1, asked for and obtained a change of set-up on his car, which then also happened in the garage side of Valtteri Bottas. Suspensions, torsion bar and ground clearance were changed on both W12s, quite unusual changes in the last session before qualifying. Even in the Red Bull house, however, work had to be done, between changes to the front and interventions on Verstappen’s rear wing in the second part of the session: problems at the Drs for the Dutchman.

The ranking

The record ended in the hands of Perez, with Sergio closing in 1’17 “024. Excellent performance of the Mexican, good to finish in front of his teammate for 193 thousandths. Verstappen’s last radio team is enigmatic: after dominating for the whole session, after the problem at the Drs Max he was back on track but on the first lap he complained about the lack of grip at the rear. Despite this, the number 33 will go into qualifying strong by a certain margin on the Mercedes: Hamilton has closed 3rd at 0 “651, while Bottas finished 4th with a delay of 684 thousandths. Virtual third row for Sainz, 5th at 1 “005 and again more at ease than his teammate Leclerc, 9th at 1 “189. Between the two Ferrari fans Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Gasly, while Norris finished with the tenth time: indicative performance more for McLaren than for him, since in the Mexican morning his team decided to mount him a new unit that will make him start from the back of the grid.

A slight spin for Charles Leclerc The Ferrari driver catches the curb and loses grip, but continues on#MexicoGP # F1 pic.twitter.com/4w8c6Yc4et – Formula 1 (@ F1) November 6, 2021

A slight spin for Charles Leclerc The Ferrari driver catches the curb and loses grip, but continues on#MexicoGP # F1 pic.twitter.com/4w8c6Yc4et – Formula 1 (@ F1) November 6, 2021

Times