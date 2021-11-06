GP Mexico, Sainz and Leclerc: “There is still potential to extract from this Ferrari”

A Friday not easy due to the particular conditions of the track, but not enough to lose the confidence that reigns at Ferrari for the Mexican GP. Both on the flying lap and on the race pace, the Rossa has shown that it can be third force, and there is a widespread feeling that there is still some potential left unexpressed on the SF21, and this is the goal towards qualifying and the race: to make everything work.

Beware of Gasly

The traffic and a not very high grip affected the work program, providing apparently not yet completely truthful data and an unclear balance of power but which can still change depending on how the teams prepare the cars for Saturday and Sunday. Said Red Bull And Mercedes seem to be too fast, the Maranello team has to beware of an AlphaTauri they are with Gasly he rode up respectable times, and that he can be the number one rival for the positions close to the two top teams. The two bishops of the Red team profess confidence, and both claim there is still some margin.

Sainz expects a close battle

This is the comment of Carlos Sainz at the end of FP2: “A busy Friday as always here in Mexico, in which the lack of grip greatly affected the behavior of the cars. We tried several changes from the first to the second session but they didn’t give the desired results. This is why we went back to the FP1 settings to try to find the balance of the morning, when I felt most at ease.

Tomorrow (today, ed) we will try some alternatives to see if we can improve on the flying lap and the performance of the car in general. Some of our competitors look pretty fast so I expect a good fight.

As for the cheering, here is something incredible: as soon as the engine is turned off, the audience can be heard very loud. It was nice to see so many Ferrari flags here in Mexico too, we feel all the support of the fans and we will try to have a good weekend for the spectators who have come here! “.

Verstappen: “We are in good shape. Growth? We are never satisfied”

Leclerc and a crucial job to do in FP3

Charles Leclerc instead he spoke like this: “It’s great to be back in Mexico City! The atmosphere here is as great as ever. Even before you get to the circuit it’s impressive to see how many fans there are in the city and it’s impossible not to feel their affection.

Our sessions were quite different from each other. In the morning there was a lot of dirt on the track and this made it slippery and treacherous, especially when braking. The evolution of the track was very significant between FP1 and FP2 and in the afternoon, lap after lap, it was clear that we were going faster. It is difficult to say where we are compared to the other teams in the middle of the group, we will know more tomorrow (today, ed). In the last free practice session we will have to try to work on the flying lap, because in general I am confident that we have the potential to do well this weekend. “

GP Mexico, FP2: news, times and photos