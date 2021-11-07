Gp Mexico: Verstappen wins, Leclerc fifth – F1

Dutchman Max Verstappen, on Red Bull, won the Formula 1 Mexican GP, ​​18 / a test of the world championship. Second place for his title rival, Lewsi Hamilton, in a Mercedes, and third for Mexican Sergio Perez, also with Red Bull. Fifth and sixth were the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. With his third victory in Mexico, Verstappen brings his World Cup lead over Hamilton to 19 points. On the circuit of the capital also Pierre Gasly scored points, fourth with the Alpha Tauri ahead of the Reds, then Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), seventh, Kimi Raikkonen eighth with Alfa Romeo, Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Lando Norris ( McLaren).

The race – Immediately yellow flag at the start of the Formula 1 Mexican GP, ​​18 / a test of the world championship held at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City. Max Verstappen, who started from third place, managed to overtake the Mercedes that occupied the front row and took the lead, while Valtteri Bottas, who was on pole, was surprised by the move of the Dutch Red Bull and after the first corner was touched by another car, ending up in the head of the tail. In the tussle, it was decided to display the yellow flag.

After the safety car came out, on lap five, Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes and Sergio Perez with Red Bull set off in order. Fifth place for Charles Leclerc and sixth for Carlos Sainz with Ferraris.

Sergio Perez’s Red Bull leads the Mexican GP mid-race, ahead of teammate Max Verstappen and his title rival Lewis Hamilton. The Mexican, praised by the home crowd, has yet to make the pit stop, unlike the other two drivers. Fourth place for Carslos Sainz’s Ferrari, also with the tires he had at the start, and sixth for Charles Leclerc, who instead went through the pits.