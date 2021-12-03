Sports

GP of Saudi Arabia 2021 – Results PL1 – F1 Results – Formula 1

The first ring of Jeddah is the work of Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton in fact he signed the best time on the new street circuit of Saudi Arabia: the British obtained a 1: 29.786 with which he preceded his rival for the Max title by just 56 thousandths Verstappen, protagonist of the first part of the session. With the passing of the minutes, Mercedes came out of the shell and placed Valtteri Bottas in third place with 223 thousandths of a delay from the seven-time world champion. Fourth place for the usual Pierre Gasly, but the surprise of the day is there fifth square by Antonio Giovinazzi, which preceded the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Ricciardo, Alonso and Vettel completed the top-10, behind Perez (11th) and Norris (13th).
F1 | GP of Saudi Arabia 2021, ranking PL1

Pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1: 29.786 (S.)
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1: 29.842 (S.) +0.056
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1: 30.009 (S.) +0.223
4 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1: 30.263 (S.) +0.477
5 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1: 30.318 (S.) +0.532
6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1: 30.564 (S.) +0.778
7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1: 30.600 (S.) +0.814
8 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1: 30.608 (S.) +0.822
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1: 30.842 (H.) +1,056
10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1: 30.886 (S.) +1.100
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1: 30.960 (S.) +1.174
12 Esteban Or with Alpine 1: 31.023 (H.) +1.237
13 Landau Norris McLaren 1: 31.029 (S.) +1.243
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1: 31.044 (S.) +1.258
15 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1: 31.099 (S.) +1.313
16 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1: 31.296 (S.) +1.510
17 George Russell Williams 1: 31.343 (S.) +1.557
18 Mick Schumacher Haas 1: 31.525 (S.) +1.739
19 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1: 31.821 (S.) +2.035
20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1: 33.464 (S.) +3.678

