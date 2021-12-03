GP of Saudi Arabia 2021 – Results PL1 – F1 Results – Formula 1
The first ring of Jeddah is the work of Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton in fact he signed the best time on the new street circuit of Saudi Arabia: the British obtained a 1: 29.786 with which he preceded his rival for the Max title by just 56 thousandths Verstappen, protagonist of the first part of the session. With the passing of the minutes, Mercedes came out of the shell and placed Valtteri Bottas in third place with 223 thousandths of a delay from the seven-time world champion. Fourth place for the usual Pierre Gasly, but the surprise of the day is there fifth square by Antonio Giovinazzi, which preceded the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Ricciardo, Alonso and Vettel completed the top-10, behind Perez (11th) and Norris (13th).
F1 | GP of Saudi Arabia 2021, ranking PL1
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Time and mix
|Detachment
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1: 29.786 (S.)
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1: 29.842 (S.)
|+0.056
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1: 30.009 (S.)
|+0.223
|4
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1: 30.263 (S.)
|+0.477
|5
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1: 30.318 (S.)
|+0.532
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1: 30.564 (S.)
|+0.778
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1: 30.600 (S.)
|+0.814
|8
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1: 30.608 (S.)
|+0.822
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1: 30.842 (H.)
|+1,056
|10
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1: 30.886 (S.)
|+1.100
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1: 30.960 (S.)
|+1.174
|12
|Esteban Or with
|Alpine
|1: 31.023 (H.)
|+1.237
|13
|Landau Norris
|McLaren
|1: 31.029 (S.)
|+1.243
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1: 31.044 (S.)
|+1.258
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1: 31.099 (S.)
|+1.313
|16
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|1: 31.296 (S.)
|+1.510
|17
|George Russell
|Williams
|1: 31.343 (S.)
|+1.557
|18
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1: 31.525 (S.)
|+1.739
|19
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1: 31.821 (S.)
|+2.035
|20
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|1: 33.464 (S.)
|+3.678