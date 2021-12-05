GP VALFONTANABUONA, 300 WILL BE AT THE START TOMORROW

CYCLO-CROSS



Countdown to the Valfontanabuona Grand Prix international cyclocross program scheduled for Sunday 5 December in Calvari with the organization of the Velo Val Fontanabuona, the Liguria Region and the Municipality of San Colombano Certenoli.

The great cyclocross returns to Liguria to revive the glories that saw the protagonists, among others, Renato Longo, Rolf Wolshohl, Albert Zweifel and even Claudio Chiappucci. Around 350 athletes are expected at the starting line in the various categories. As for the Women’s Open race, Federica Venturelli (Cicli Fiorin), Silvia Persico (FAS Airport Services), Sara Casasola (DP66 Giant SMP), Alice Arzuffi (777) and Eva Lekner (Trinx Factory Team) will be at the start while among the men we find Jakob Dorigoni, Gioele Bertolini (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite) and Davide Toneatti (DP66 Giant SMP). Unfortunately, following the resurgence of the pandemic in progress, there is no presence of some nationals from Eastern European countries. From today, Friday 3 December, the Italian Cyclocross National Team with coach Daniele Pontoni will also be present in Tigullio for an internship.

Path: circuit of about 2.4 km to be repeated more than foreseen the involvement of the sports field of Calvari, of the Expo Area and of the suggestive historical center of the town, do not miss the crossing of the Romanesque road of via Patrania and of meadows adjacent to the ss. “225 of the Fontanabuona”. A technical and spectacular track, the weather conditions will be determined in establishing the real difficulties. The public will be able to watch the passage of the runners along the entire track

Collateral initiatives: Saturday 4th December in Chiavari the awarding of the Fontanino Prize to a personality from the world of cycling. On Sunday the following events are scheduled: 12.00 launch of the paratroopers belonging to the Carabinieri Tuscania Regiment, during the interval between the morning and afternoon races. Throughout the day: traffic police presence with the Lamborghini and the Blue Bus where young people can learn the main rules on road safety; Poste Italiane proposes the special cancellation specially prepared for the event, finally Expo Bici Liguria with the participation of companies in the sector, while thanks to the Genoa Chamber of Commerce and Coldiretti those present will have the opportunity to learn about the typical products of the area.

Safety: Thanks to the intervention of the Civil Protection and the Cicagna Red Cross, full compliance with the legislation will be ensured in order to limit the spread of Covid 19. For the whole day there will also be a health station for the issue of green passes with qualified personnel .

