GQ ITALIA ON NEWSSTANDS WITH A GLOBAL COVER STAR: MATT DAMON

The new issue of GQ Italia is on newsstands from 28 September with a global cover star: Matt Damon, photographed exclusively for the various editions of the magazine around the world by Lachlan Bailey. Damon talked about himself exclusively for GQ in a long interview published in the magazine and on digital platforms. The October issue is the first under the guidance of Federico Sarica, appointed Head of Editorial Content of GQ Italia.

This issue embodies the new global guise of GQ: in addition to Damon’s cover story, in fact, there are international interviews and exclusive portraits with the stars of the Paper House, with the king of Afropop WizKid, and with the legend of Asian cinema. Tony Leung, who lands in Hollywood for the first time in the new Marvel movie. The issue’s local content includes interviews with personalities from the world of music and cinema including actor Andrea Carpenzano, who will appear in the upcoming film Lovely Boy, director Francesco Lettieri, emerging artist Blanco and master of contemporary Italian cinema Paolo Virzì. All this is completed with the special GQ TIME, 24 pages dedicated to the best of watchmaking and with the new STYLE section, dedicated to fashion trends and men’s beauty.

As part of Condé Nast’s global editorial transformation, GQ has also appointed Federico Sarica as Head of Editorial Content for GQ Italia. Sarica will oversee the editorial operations, strategy and vision of the brand. He will lead his team in developing the best journalism both globally and locally, and will ensure that GQ’s core values ​​are represented in all content and across all platforms.

“I am honored to take the lead of the Italian edition of GQ, with the first issue featuring a global coverstar, produced under the brand’s new global editorial structure. It is the beginning of a new path for GQ, the leading brand in the world of men’s media, with a renewed global network that will raise the best of local storytelling from around the world. GQ Italia plays a fundamental role in elevating the best of men’s style and culture, ”says Sarica.