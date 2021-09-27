Grace di Monaco / Video, on Rai 3 the film with Nicole Kidman (today, June 27)

Grace of Monaco will air on Rai 3 in the early afternoon of today, Sunday 27 June, at 2.30 pm. We are faced with a 2014 biographical film directed by Olivier Dahan (Tom Thumb, I fiumi di porpora 2 – The angels of the Apocalypse, La vie en rose) and starring Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge, Eyes wide shut, Dogville), Tim Roth (Le iene, The hateful height, the TV series Lie to me), Paz Vega (Spanglish – When too many in the family are talking, Carmen, Rambo – Last blood) and Frank Langella (Frost / Nixon – The duel, Dracula, Captain Fantastic). The film tells a year in the life of Grace Kelly, between 1961 and ’62, a particularly important year for the woman, both as an actress and as a Princess of Monaco.

Grace of Monaco, the plot of the film

Now let’s emphasize the plot from Grace of Monaco. 1962, a very difficult year for the Principality of Monaco, in very tense relations with neighboring France. If the political situation for Rainier of Monaco (Tim Roth) and his wife, former Hoolywoodian actress Grace Kelly (Nicole Kidman), appears difficult, the familiar one isn’t much better. The two are in fact facing a marital crisis due to the numerous commitments of the Prince. The French Prime Minister, De Gaulle, would even want to annex the Principality of Monaco or conquer it with arms, to replenish the state coffers now emptied by the crisis in Algeria. Kelly has been away from the scene for 6 years now, when in 1956 she preferred life as a Princess of Monaco to that of a movie star. To further complicate the situation of the spouses appears Alfred Hitchcock (Roger Ashton-Griffiths), who proposes that the actress return to America to shoot her new film, Marnie. Divided between her commitments as a Princess, her desire to return to acting and her never dormant love for Ranieri, Grace will have to definitively decide which path she wants to take and choose whether to be an actress or a Princess.

