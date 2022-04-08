Grace Moretz, from splendid child actress to dazzling adult performer

She was a splendid child actress, a fabulous teenager, and continues to thrive as a dazzling adult actress. Chloë Grace Moretz was discovered by many at the hands of Martin Scorsese in ‘The Invention of Hugo’, but she had already been working as an actress and model for several years.

Chloë Grace Moretz was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 10, 1997. Her older brother, Trevor (today her manager) studied acting in New York, which caused Chloë to move to Manhattan with him, discover acting work and Also study interpretation. In 2004 she moved with her family to Los Angeles, willing to make a career in the movies. Her first film role was as Molly in the movie ‘Heart of the Beholder’, appearing both on television and in film (with titles like ‘This Grandma Is Dangerous 2’), but it wasn’t until 2005 when she appeared in ‘The Abode of fear’ (‘The Amityville Horror’) where she achieved greater international recognition being nominated for the Young Artist Awards. The film was a career jump-off for her and she received offers to guest star in various TV series and movies of multiple genres.

In 2010, Chloë appears as Hit-Girl in the film ‘Kick-Ass’ directed by Matthew Vaughn and based on the comic of the same name by Mark Millar and John Romita, Jr., a role widely acclaimed by critics. For this role, she trained with Jackie Chan’s stunt team for three months, and from then on she was a rising actress. Another outstanding film was ‘Let me in’ by Matt Reeves, a remake of the Swedish film of the same title where she was a young vampire. For her performance she won several awards, and at the end of 2010 Chloë played the thriller ‘Land of murder’, along with Sam Worthington. She works on the sequel ‘Kick-Ass: Ready to Crush’, with more success than the previous one, and in 2011 she stars in ‘Hick’, a film based on the novel by Andrea Portes and directed by Derick Martini.

At the end of 2011, Martin Scorsese claimed her for ‘The invention of Hugo’ playing Isabelle, the granddaughter of Georges Méliès, a role for which she won various awards, including the People’s Choice Awards. With this film Chloë achieves global popularity. In 2012 she appears in Tim Burton’s ‘Dark Shadows’, and the following year she stars in the remake of ‘Carrie’ based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King. She continues with ‘Movie 43’, where she appears in one of the 12 sketches that make up the film that was shot over four years.

In 2012, she was appointed Goodwill Ambassador by the Unicef ​​organization. She and she also participates in campaigns against bullying. In 2013 he came to shoot five films including ‘Laggies’, a romantic comedy directed by Lynn Shelton alongside Keira Knightley, Sam Rockwell and Mark Webber, and also that year, alongside Denzel Washington in ‘The Equalizer (the protector)’ by Antoine Fuqua.

In 2014 he travels to Europe to shoot ‘Journey to Sils Maria’ under the orders of Oliver Assayas, together with Juliette Binoche and Kristen Stewart. She also stars in ‘The Fifth Wave,’ a YA sci-fi story based on the Rick Yancey novel, and makes her stage debut in Scott Z. Burns’ Off-Broadway play ‘The Library,’ directed by Steven Soderbergh. In it she plays Kathleen Gabriel, a survivor of a high school shooting.

In 2015 he participates in the thriller ‘The criminals of November’, as well as in ‘Brain on fire’ a drama based on the life of the journalist Susannah Cahalan who was wrongly diagnosed with a brain disease. She and she at the same time she participates in different television productions, and participates in campaigns against cancer and AIDS.

His latest works are ‘The Widow’, by Neil Jordan, ‘The (mis)education of Cameron Post’ and ‘Suspiria’, by Luca Guadagnino (all from 2018), ‘Hidden Passenger’ (2020), ‘Android Mother’ ( 2021), and this 2022 ‘Love is a Gun’, directed by the Spanish Kike Maillo. He is currently shooting the television series The Peripheral ‘, directed by Vincenzo Natali (‘Cube’, ‘Cypher’).