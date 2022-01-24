graduality, diet, vitamin D and hydration

The resumption of sports activity after Covid. How to behave and what to eat? The nutritionist biologist Dr. Elena Cocchiara

I finished the year with a fever and started it in quarantine. For more than two weeks I have not practiced any sport, and when I finally regained my health I started running. A few kilometers and without GPS, listening only to myself, my body, to understand where I was and at the same time to give my muscles time to regain strength and power. No, I didn’t get excited, even if I would have liked to start over with a nice long session, but I didn’t want to run into an injury.

Password: gradualness –

Being gradual in recovery is essential as well as, the experts recommend, carrying out all the necessary investigations to check for any post Covid-19 anomalies, and being able to resume training safely.

In this regard, the Italian Sports Medical Federation, at the beginning of 2022, developed a new protocol called “Return To Play” to simplify the resumption of sporting activity and allow the athlete to return to sports in total safety.

Taking small steps and safely, but also or perhaps above all, having a healthy and balanced diet is very important for recovery, as the nutritionist biologist explains. Elena Cocchiara

The Mediterranean diet –

“Having a correct diet is always very important because it allows us to maintain good climbing conditions. And it allows us to better deal with a pathological situation, which can be viral in this case “. My advice for the post Covid post is to follow a diet that is as close as possible to the Mediterranean diet. A diet that allows us to have an impact on reducing the inflammatory state, which will give us important support for the immune system. And at the same time it will allow us to better recover muscle mass after days of immobility.

The Mediterranean diet favors proteins coming mainly from legumes, and then carbohydrates that are mostly wholemeal and lots of fiber. With a focus on minerals and vitamins, especially vitamin D, and good fats “.