Gradually, the Cannes Film Festival hopes that Cronenberg will raise the level of the official competition

CANNES.- After the presentation of the first titles that participate in this year’s official section, many begin to wonder here if the organizers save the best of the program for the final leg, because what has been seen so far is still far from satisfying the minimum expectations of what is always expected from the competition for the Palme d’Or, the most valuable award that the calendar of film festivals in the world can offer.

If Cannes works every year at this point as a precise thermometer of the current state of cinematographic creation, mixing new looks, discoveries and long-awaited returns of prestigious names, the reality of the first section of the festival (expressed from what the official competition offers, its greatest showcase) is frankly disappointing.

This mediocre panorama raises for these hours even more the actions of the great directors who will join from today and in the following days to the race for the Palme d’Or. It is expected that with the arrival of Canadian David Cronenberg (Crimes of the Future), Korean Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave), the Belgians Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (Tori and Lokita), the French Claire Denis (Stars at Noon) and the Japanese Hirokazu Kore-eda (broker) there is any change in the current trend .

Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, stars of Armageddon Time, during the film’s presentation at the Cannes Film Festival Joel C Ryan – Invision

The official competition is so weak that until now it has remained in the visible background compared to events that have been attracting much more attention since the start of Cannes 2022, from the radiant passage of Tom Cruise to present Top Gun: Maverick (a Hollywood tank with more artistic value than several pretentious “quality” films that seek consecration here) to the strong impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the festival and on the present and future of the film industry in Europe , especially in the spirit of creators and producers. No one wants to be oblivious to a debate that adds new controversies and derivations day after day.

The succession of disappointments was visible from the first day with the first two titles exhibited in the official competition. The Eight Mountains, which Belgian directors Felix Van Groenigen and Charlotte Vandermeersch (husband and wife in real life) shot in Italy based on an award-winning novel by Paolo Cognetti, has all the trappings of “quality cinema,” including an exotic stretch filmed in Nepal. The story, narrated from childhood to adulthood, of two friends who live in a tiny town in Valle d’Aosta and find meaning in existence in that mountainous geography is long, pleasant to watch and even genuinely emotional at times, but it feeds in its narration of all the conventional condiments that cannot be missing in a literary adaptation of those pretensions.

Tchaikovsky’s Wife, of the Russian Kirill Serebrennikov, is even more pompous and empty in its aspirations. The tortuous and hallucinated ordeal that the woman goes through, determined to sustain the fantasy of that marriage of convenience armed to hide the famous composer’s homosexual tendencies, becomes at times a constant and difficult nightmare for the viewer to bear, exposed in her staging on stage through shots of an ornate surrealism (which reveal an increasingly unbalanced state of mind) and an insistent and insistent soundtrack.

Woody Harrelson arrived in Cannes to accompany the presentation of Triangle of Sadness, the film by Ruben Östlund in which he stars and which is competing for the Palme d’Or ap – Invision

With Armageddon Time, James Gray follows the trend that seems to have won several well-known directors who have reached maturity (Alfonso Cuarón, Kenneth Branagh, Pedro Almodóvar, Paolo Sorrentino) to tell their autobiographical memories through a film. Far from his best films (some are true masterpieces like Treachery, The owners of the night Y Lovers), Gray turns to memory to recount his life as a 10-year-old in a middle-class, progressive Jewish family in early 1970s New York. and the revelation of the talent of its dazzling protagonist (the boy Banks Repeta) in this story of growth and learning, the film ends up subordinating everything, including the family portrait (Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway are there), to a very elementary ideological approach from the one in which Gray passes all the bills for the hardships of his growth and his maturity to Trumpism (the father of the former president is one of the key characters in the story).

That Manichaean posture of Gray, who seems to want to show everyone his anger and his guilt, leaves the best of the film in the background: the painting of a boy who grows up dreaming of art in the bosom of a family that does not can avoid falling into prejudice and disqualification. There is already talk of Armageddon Time as a potential star of the next awards season , especially from the praise that a large part of the international press distributed to the actors, who, except for the youngest, fall all the time into exaggeration. The protagonist of the greatest misunderstanding is Anthony Hopkinswho plays on autopilot, as if he were just passing through, the protagonist’s good-natured British grandfather.

You have to thank the octogenarian Jerzy Skolimovsky, owner of an illustrious career, the energy and visual creativity that he gives to some (few) great moments of Eo, his last movie. There, the Polish director shows his fear for the present and the future of Europe through the eyes of a donkey, who through a whole life narrated in the film goes through a few moments of hardship, punishment and suffering as the main character, and some joy (at first, when he lives happily in a Polish circus with an adoring trainer). The film, conceived as a tribute to Robert Bresson, who in his masterful Al Azar Baltasar, skids completely at the end with an incomprehensible plot twist starring Isabelle Huppert.

Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski holds up a photo of a donkey, the protagonist of his film in competition at Cannes; together with the director, producer and screenwriter Ewa Piaskowska and actor Lorenzo Zurzolo LOIC VENANCE – AFP

Things got better, luckily, with the arrival of NMR, the new film by the great Romanian director Cristian Mungiu (winner of the Palme d’Or in 2007 for 4 months, 3 weeks, 2 daysand the award for best director in 2016 for Graduation). On his return this year to the official competition, Mungiu settles in a small town in Transylvania, characterized by the ethnic plurality of its inhabitants, to show in all its complexity another example of the drama that Europe is experiencing with its xenophobic tendencies. Mungiu mixes with intelligence and growing tension a sum of prejudices and traditions that do not take long to explode, especially during an extensive and masterful shot with a fixed camera of a popular assembly that exposes all possible eyes on the subject.

It was finally left in the hands of another winner of the Palme d’Or who is back, the Swedish Ruben Östlund, the most provocative and scandalous moment of the competition so far with his new film, in which he intends to close a trilogy (beginning with Force Majeure: the betrayal of instinct and continued with The Squarewinner here in 2017) about the absurd behavior of human beings, especially in the male case. Triangle of Sadness It is a satire that begins with an explicit declaration in favor of equality and ends with a whole sample of situations that violate that maxim, as if it almost militantly assumed the principle of the class struggle from the comfortable place of the artistic progressivism of the First World in the 21st century.

From an allegedly superior and admonitory gaze towards the rest of the human race, Östlund punishes those responsible (especially a group of super-millionaires who participate in a catastrophic pleasure trip on a luxurious yacht) with a monumental display of eschatological scenes that provoke more displeasure than curiosity, while Woody Harrelson, as the dipsomaniac and Marxist captain of the cruise ship, wastes his screen time reading aloud texts by the author of the Communist Manifesto. The film is literally a shipwreck that for now, unusually, leads the other Cannes competition: who gets the longest applause after the gala performances. Östlund is leading, with a mark of seven minutes in a row.

Perhaps David Cronenberg, with his expected Crimes of the Futurecan return in the next few hours a bit of artistic sense to provocation and discomfort . Funny, the Canadian director predicted a few days ago that his film will undoubtedly expel the most sensitive viewers from the cinema, especially in the first 10 minutes. She even talked about a panic attack. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, Crimes of the Future It is anticipated as a return to the classic Cronenbergian world of horror related to experimentation on the human body, its defects and possible deformations.

Better to wait for Cronenberg and at the same time forget about Östlund, who arrived at Cannes also determined to provoke, but in his case with an unusual political manifesto based on vomit and various eschatologies, after exploring the idea in a rather childish way at the beginning. of the fashion industry and fashion (especially in its masculine aspect) like a commodity. Too little for what is expected from the largest and most important film festival on the planet. Will the story change from here to the end?