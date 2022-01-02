Graduates “invited” to be family doctors

Listen to the audio version of the article

The health emergency is predominant in the Milleproroghe, not only on the front of tax justice. To address the shortage of doctors, a new “invitation” is being given to qualified medical and surgical graduates to take on temporary or replacement positions for general practitioners. A possibility that could last until December 31, 2022.

Same time extension for the chance, aimed at qualified medical and surgical graduates, enrolled in a general medicine training course, to compete for the positions covered by the agreement with the national health service. But not only that, there is a three-month extension, until March 31, 2022, to get retired doctors back to work.

Basically, “retired” doctors, as well as veterinarians and health workers, can be entrusted with self-employment tasks, including coordinated and continuous collaboration, but not longer than six months. All with the possibility of exceeding the limits set for personnel expenses.

More time for PAs to recruit staff

The Decree grants one more year (until 31 December 2022) to Public Administrations to proceed with recruitment based on the resources already allocated (also involved the police forces, firefighters and tax agencies). An additional year is also available for the competitions of the Ministry of Economy and Economic Development, while for those in the armed forces, police, firefighters and prison staff the postponement granted is until March 31, 2022.

For the whole of next year, the judicial offices will be able to make use of the staff of the Municipalities on the basis of agreements or conventions signed locally. To ensure the functioning of the judiciary, the prohibition on the assignment of the staff of the administration of justice to other administrations is extended.