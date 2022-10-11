Graeme Souness decided between Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona

Graeme Souness believes Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi after the star striker netted the 700th goal of his club career.

Last weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his team’s winning goal against Everton.

He came off the bench to score in Man United’s 2-1 win at Goodison Park, scoring his 700th club goal.

During his storied career, the 37-year-old has scored for Sporting CP, Man United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

He has excelled in three major European leagues and Souness believes that is reason enough to prefer Ronaldo over Messi.

But the Liverpool legend reckons they are both better than the great Diego Maradona.

“I have always leaned towards Messi. For me, they are the two best of all time,” he said on talkSPORT, comparing Ronaldo and Messi.

Jim White chimed in saying, “You played against Maradona. »

Souness added: “Yes, but longevity comes into play.

“If Maradona had played until the end, we would be talking about him in the same breath, I’m sure, but because of longevity. »

The 69-year-old continued his case for Ronaldo by highlighting his successes in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. He also claimed Messi had ‘blown’ in Ligue 1 since moving from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain.

He also claimed that Messi has ‘blown away’ in Ligue 1 since leaving FC Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.

“You see, Ronaldo has been successful in the big leagues, hasn’t he? Messi huffed and puffed in the French league,” Souness explained.

“Which, for me, takes away the argument that he wasn’t such a player for Argentina.

“Because he always plays against the same players in the Champions League every fortnight and makes them look like schoolboys.

“But Cristiano has done it in three leagues now. »

Ronaldo opened his account for the season with his goal against Everton, while Messi is off to a flying start to the 2022/23 campaign.

He has scored eight goals in all competitions, having starred for PSG this season.

Advertising