Grains of women

Since the beginnings of recorded music, almost a century ago, the voices of the singers we listen to have constantly changed in style, timbre and phrasing. It is these voices that have given each era a specific color. Why do the nightingale voices of the 1930s seem so distant to us today? What is “vocal fry”? And why did he impose himself? What do we have left of the vocal singers of the 1990s?

Some seem wildly old-fashioned to us, while others have freed themselves from these fashions, and have always survived. All of them are in fact heirs, so that certain works by the singers of 2021 reach us like echoes. All tell us something both from our ears but also and of course from the place of women in society.

To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertising. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your areas of interest.

Manage my choices





I authorize









listen later





to listen



58 mins



Musical programming

Yvonne Spring , I have two lovers (1929)

, I have two lovers (1929) Bessie Smith, Nobody knows you (1923)

Nobody knows you (1923) Colette Magny , choose your opium (1963)

, choose your opium (1963) Archive : Colette Magny in Magnetic Nights from November 30, 1989 on France Culture

: Colette Magny in Magnetic Nights from November 30, 1989 on France Culture Oum Kalthoum, Amal Hayati (1965)

Amal Hayati (1965) Nina Simone, Wild is the wind, from the album of the same name (1966)

Wild is the wind, from the album of the same name (1966) Mina , brave (1965)

, brave (1965) Cathy Berberian, Aria (1988)

Aria (1988) Archive : Meredith Monk on France Culture on September 13, 1979

: Meredith Monk on France Culture on September 13, 1979 Bjork , It’s so quiet, from the album Post (1995)

, It’s so quiet, from the album Post (1995) Camille , Menilmontant Streetfrom the album Thread (2005)

, Menilmontant Streetfrom the album Thread (2005) Barbara , Rock, from the album Barbara sings Barbara (1964)

, Rock, from the album Barbara sings Barbara (1964) Francoise Hardy, Personal message, from the album of the same name (1973)

Personal message, from the album of the same name (1973) Nina Hagen , SmackJack, from the album NunSexMonkRock (1982)

, SmackJack, from the album NunSexMonkRock (1982) Roxana Shante , go on girl (1989)

, go on girl (1989) Britney Spears , A piece of mefrom the album Black Out (2007)

, A piece of mefrom the album Black Out (2007) Rosalia , the llorona, live cover of Chavela Vargas to see on Youtube (2020)

, the llorona, live cover of Chavela Vargas to see on Youtube (2020) Billie Eilish, getting older, album Happy Than Ever (2021)

rebroadcast of the program of September 12, 2021