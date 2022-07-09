Gramado Festival announces films in competition for 50th edition

The films in competition were announced this Friday (8th) at the 50th Gramado Film Festival, which takes place in the Serra Gaúcha between the 12th and 20th of August.

The organization of the event highlighted having received more than a thousand entries for feature films and short films. In today’s announcement, 50 productions were revealed that will be at the festival, in addition to tributes to director Joel Zito Araújo, who will receive the Eduardo Abelin Trophy, and to the actress Araci Esteves, awarded the Cidade de Gramado Trophy.

Part of the program and other tributes will be announced on July 13, at an event to be held in Rio de Janeiro. Check out the list of films selected for the Kikito trophy dispute:

Brazilian feature films

“The Mother” by Cristiano Burlan

“Adoor next door”, by Julia Rezende

“Mars One”, by Gabriel Martins

“Alien Nights”, by Sérgio de Carvalho

“The Angels Club” by Angelo Defanti

“The Shepherd and the Guerrilla” by José Eduardo Belmonte

“Tinnitus”, by Gregorio Graziosi

foreign feature films

“9” (Uruguay/Argentina), by Martín Barrenechea and Nicolás Branca

“Cuando oscurece” (Argentina/Uruguay), by Néstor Mazzini

“El camino de sol” (Mexico), by Claudia Sainte-Luce

“Immersion” (Chile), by Nicolas Postiglione

“La boda de rosa” (Spain/France), by Iciar Bollain

“La pampa” (Peru/Chile/Spain), by Dorian Fernández Moris

“The Last Animal” (Portugal/Brazil), by Leonel Vieira

Gaucho feature films

“Empty House”, by Giovani Borba

“Campo Grande is the sky”, by Bruna Giuliatti, Jhonatan Gomes and Sérgio Guidoux

“Farewell”, by Luciana Mazeto and Vinícius Lope

“Don never raised – Unpublished dog”, by Bruno de Oliveira

“5 houses”, by Bruno Gularte Barreto

Brazilian short films

“Benzedeira”, by Pedro Olaia and San Marcelo

“God doesn’t let go”, by Marçal Vianna

“Neon Phantom” by Leonardo Martinelli

“Fridge Magnet”, by Carolen Meneses and Sidjonathas Araújo

“But I am not someone”, by Gabriel Duarte and Daniel Eduardo

“The ink element”, by Luiz Maudonnet and Iuri Salles

“The end of the image”, by Gil Baroni

“The duck”, by Antônio Galdino

“Serrão”, by Marcelo Lin

“Help” by Susanna Lira

“Last Sunday”, by Joana Claude and Renan Barbosa Brandão

“A Time for Me” by Paola Mallmann

“Solitude”, by Tami Martins and Aron Miranda

“Tekoha” by Carlos Adriano

Gaucho short films

“The difference between Mongols and Mongoloids”, by Jonathan Rubert

“Just for the record” by Valentina Ritter Hickmann

“Drapo A”, by Alix Georges and Henrique Lahude

“Spark”, by Jessica Menzel and Jp Siliprandi

“Johann and the Fridge Magnets” by Giordano Gio

“The hug”, by Gabriel Motta

“Dawn”, by Leonardo da Rosa and Gianluca Cozza

“Mby’a Nhendu”, by Gerson Karaí Gomes

“Mora”, by Sissi Betina Venturin

“Black Nation of the South – The short”, by Nando Ramoz and Gabriela Barenho

“We who make it spin”, by Lucas Furtado

“I look after myself”, by Marcos Contreras

“Perfection”, by Guilherme G. Pacheco

“Possa Poder”, by Victor Di Marco and Márcio Picoli

“Warning Signal Lory F” by Fredericco Restori

“Symptomatic”, by Marina Pessato

“Everything seems to be in constant motion”, by Cristine de Bem e Canto