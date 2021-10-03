Grammy 2021, Billie Eilish wins the Record of the Year: Revenews

For the second consecutive year Billie EIlish wins the Record of the Year at the Grammys. It is the most prestigious award and the album has nothing to do with it.

After taking home all the main awards during the 2020 edition, Billie Eilish won the most important award of the 2021 edition, the Record of the Year for the song Everything I Wanted.

It is not the only prize awarded to Billie Eilish who celebrates with her brother Finneas also the Grammy for the Best Song Written For Visual Media for No Time To Die.

This is the second consecutive year that Billie Eilish takes home the most important Grammy Award, considering that in 2020 she had won with Bad Guy. During the thank you speech, Eilish appeared surprised, so much so that she declared that she was “really embarrassed.” Billie Eilish then addressed her colleague – and competitor – Megan Thee Stallion – with these words.

“Megan, friend, I was about to write a speech about how much you deserve this award, but then I thought I’ll never win, they’ll never choose me.” And instead.

The Record of the Year (Recording of the Year) is one of the four most prestigious Grammy Awards honoring the artist and the creation team of the nominated song. It differs from the prize Song of the Year (Song of the Year) because the latter rewards the one who wrote the song and not the artist (unless the song was written or co-written by the artist himself).