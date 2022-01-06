Grammy 2022, ceremony canceled due to Coronavirus – Magazine

The delivery of prizes Grammy 2022 It should have been held on January 31, but the worsening of the Coronavirus pandemic, caused by the Omicron variant, has prompted the organizers to cancel the event and postpone it to a later date, without considering when it will fall. And it’s not the only showbiz appointment to be hit by the new pandemic emergency. See the case of some shows of Broadway, of designer fashion shows Giorgio Armani he was born in Sundance Film Festival.

The 2022 Grammys postponed to a later date

In the words of the official Grammy press release: “The health and safety of our music community, live audiences and the hundreds of people working tirelessly to produce our show remain our primary concern. Due to the uncertainties involved. from the Omicron variant,

the appointment of January 31 would have involved too many risks“. Last year the delivery of the awards was postponed to March and perhaps this year too we aim for a similar shift. But, in fact, in this situation it is difficult to make predictions and therefore uncertainty remains about the future of the 2022 Grammys. which should have been introduced by Trevor Noah and which scored a peak of nominations from Jon Batiste, HER and Justin Bieber.

The other events postponed due to Omicron

The Grammys are not the only event to suffer the repercussions of the Coronavirus: in the United States, where the pandemic is particularly serious, they have been postponed

the Broadway plays ‘The Music Man’ (with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster testing positive at Covid-19) and ‘Mrs. Doubtfire ‘. For its part

the Sundance Film Festival 2022 has decided to create an exclusively digital edition, as it did last year, giving up the project of a hybrid form, with the public also in attendance.

In a different context, but not dissimilar in organizational terms, too

the designer Giorgio Armani has decided to cancel the shows scheduled for January during the Milan and Paris fashion weeks. A decision, says the fashion house, which “was taken reluctantly, after careful consideration, in consideration of the worsening of the epidemiological situation. The fashion show remains, as the designer has repeatedly stated, a fundamental and irreplaceable moment. but the protection of the health and safety of collaborators and the public is once again a priority “.