Grammy 2022: Madonna worries fans about ‘TikTok’ prior to the gala

Madonna caused great concern among her fans. It was not for less: the queen of pop published a strange video on the afternoon of Sunday, April 3, before the main ceremony of the Grammy Awards.

On TikTok, in a 13-second appearance, the singer of Material Girl She was seen dressed in a transparent black blouse, with her hair tied in four braids and a strange look.

Fans were stunned to see the singer slowly leaning back in her chair before the camera focused on her full lips and a blank look on her face. Within hours, the singer herself deleted the video from the platform, but she had already left everyone dismayed.

[ Madonna: A sus 60 años, siempre diva ]

Madonna’s health condition has worried the world of music. Photo: Capture

Seeing the TikTok, users flooded social media to share their concerns; especially learning that Madonna’s children reported concern for her mother and a series of “disturbing photos” of her.

One Twitter user wrote that the clip was “completely disturbing.” Another commented: “How am I supposed to close my eyes and fall asleep now?”

“This honestly freaked me out, I’m not going to lie,” another fan wrote. “I’m just going to remember how fabulous she was in the ’90s. She was an icon.”

Some fans managed to save the video to their YouTube stories, but most have been removed.