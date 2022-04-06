Grammy 2022: This is how the award went in rating

It wasn’t a bad year for the Grammys, but it wasn’t a great year either. In its 64th edition, the most important prizes in the music industry surpassed last year’s historical low in rating with a smaller increase, according to CBS in its preliminary figures.

Not counting views away from home, Grammys 2022 drew 8.93 million viewers in the United States on Sunday, April 3. CBS predicted in a note picked up by The Hollywood Reporter and other US media that is likely to reach a total audience of 9.6 million.

These numbers are above the 9.23 million recorded by the Recording Academy Awards in 2021, although there is still a long way to go to get close to what the ceremony did before the pandemic. Its slight rebound, moreover, occurs after the Oscars 2022 also registered a growth in its rating.

The big winner of the 2022 Grammys was undoubtedly Jon Batiste, who managed to win five awards, including best album of the year. She was followed by pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who at 19 years old won three gramophones. The gala was also marked by a message from the Ukrainian president Volodímir Zelenski.

Grammy 2022: J Balvin, the tribute to Taylor Hawkins, Zelenski’s message and more

The 2022 Grammys took place on Sunday, April 3, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (USA), after a series of delays due to the pandemic. The ceremony began with the presentation of four artists: silk sonicthe duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, J Balvin with María Becerra and Olivia Rodrigo.

The Colombian singer put the Latin quota in a gala in which there was no lack of awards to various Latin artists, as was the case of Rubén Blades, Juanes and Bad Bunny, winners of the categories for best Latin tropical album, best Latin rock album and best urban music album, respectively.

Likewise, during the celebration of the awards, tribute was paid to the late drummer Taylor Hawkins on two occasions: the first, by Billie Eilish, who during her presentation wore a T-shirt that had the Foo Fighters member’s face printed on it; and the second in a space that also remembered all the artists who left in recent years.

Another highlight in the Grammys 2022 was the message of the Ukrainian president Volodímir Zelenski, who called for peace in the midst of the conflict that his country is facing against Russia. “Our children are shooting rockets and not seeing stars, more than 400 children have died and we will never see them drawing,” said the president.

