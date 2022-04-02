Grammy Awards 2022: Where will they be held?

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images A detail of the Latin Grammy Awards in the press room at the 6th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on November 3, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.

After last January 5 of this year, CBS and the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States, announced the postponement of the Grammy Awards due to the increase in cases of coronavirus caused by the omicron variant, Finally, the great moment is approaching for the delivery of the gramophones to the most outstanding artists in the music industry.

Next Sunday, April 3, from 8:00 pm to 11:30 pm Eastern time, millions of viewers around the world will be able to enjoy the 64th edition of these awards.

Where are the 2022 Grammy Awards going to be held?

The pandemic not only forced the awards to change the date of the ceremony, but also led to the event having to be moved from its traditional venue in Los Angeles, California, this time bringing the show to the city of Las Vegas. , in the state of Nevada.

The great stage that will welcome hundreds of music artists will be the MGM Grand Garden Arena, a venue that has also hosted the Latin version of these awards, the Latin Grammys, for several years.

“We are thrilled to bring the Grammys to Las Vegas for the first time and present a world-class show there,” Recording Academy Chairman Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement.

It should be remembered that the main nominees for this year 2022, are among others Jon Batiste, who has the highest number of nominations. The artist has eleven nominations for his work entitled “We Are”. According to Los 40, they are followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER, with eight different nominations for these awards, and Billie Elish and Olivia Rodrigo, who have each been nominated seven times for their Happier and Sour albums.

Artists confirmed for the ceremony

The Recording Academy revealed on March 15 that the first artists to confirm their participation in these awards are:

✔ Olivia Rodrigo

✔ Billie Eilish

✔BTS

✔ Lil Nas X

✔ Jack Harlow

✔ Brothers Osborne

✔ Brandy Carlile

✔Chris Stapleton

✔ Foo Fighters

✔ HER

✔ Ben Platt

✔ Cynthia Erivo

✔ Jon Batiste

✔ Rachel Zegler

✔ Nas

✔ Leslie Odom Jr.

Latest news from the Grammys 2022

Kanye West out of the event: La Vanguardia published that according to Variety magazine, Kanye West had agreed a performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards gala, but that, however, in the end the organization decided to look for a substitute person due to the “worrying behavior on social networks” of the rapper

This medium says that a few days ago the singer, who is nominated for five Grammy Awards, harshly attacked the presenter of the gala, Trevor Noah, for having made an ironic comment about his failed relationship with the famous businesswoman Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West launched racist insults against Trevor Noah on Instagram, and after these comments, those responsible for this social network decided to block his account.

Through AS, it was made public that West’s representative cited a Blast report published on Friday night that stated that the artist’s team received a phone call on Friday night informing them that “sadly” he had been removed from the list. list of artists due to their “worrisome online behavior”.

However, the Academy and CBS have not confirmed this news so far, but it is presumed that they most likely want to avoid a meeting between the presenter of the awards and the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian.

The musical phenomenon of the BTS: After captivating at the 2022 Oscars, the South Korean youth group of BTS will also be present at the Grammy Awards. The K-pop, in addition to being nominated for awards such as ‘Best Pop Duo or Group Performance’ for their hit song ‘Butter’, will also be part of the musical show, ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’, as they have called their tour of Las Vegas, and which is expected to be the best of the night, reported Sonic.

In fact, rumors suggest that it is a special presentation with great production in which the idols show their ability to sing and dance, but are also accompanied by dancers, incredible scenery and even a plot with which they perform on stage.

Mon Laferte at the Grammy Awards: Through their social networks, the Grammy Awards confirmed that Mon Laferte will be part of the artists who will musicalize the gala. The artist will perform at the pre-ceremony, where most of the prizes are awarded before the television show.

It should be remembered that this year the artist received her first nomination in the American version of the awards. Mon Laferte is nominated along with six other artists in the category of ‘Best Regional Mexican Music Album’.

