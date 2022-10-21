Grammy Awards: Beyoncé submits RENAISSANCE to the dance/electronic categories

HAS fter winning 28 awards throughout her career, Beyoncé is seeking her first Grammy nominations in the dance/electronic music categories.

As Beyoncé surprised the world with the house single “BREAK MY SOUL” followed by the release of her highly acclaimed album RENAISSANCE published in July 2022, the Super star – who is the female artist who has won the most awards in her career – decides to submit her project to the dance/electronic categories of the Grammy Awards.

Indeed, voting for the 2023 Grammy Awards begins today, and the ballot revealed that RENAISSANCE was submitted for the categories “Album of the Year” and “Best Dance/Electronic Music Album”. His single “BREAK MY SOUL“, which covers the famous sample of “Show Me Love” by Robin S – released in 1990 – was also submitted for the titles of record of the year and best dance/electronic recording.

In a statement released on the occasion of the release of her latest album, Beyoncé explains where her taste for electronic music came from: “ Many thanks to my uncle Johnny. He was my godfather and the first person to introduce me to much of the music and culture that inspires this album. Thank you to all the pioneers who started the culture, to all the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for too long. It’s a celebration for you “.

We let you re-discover RENAISSANCE and the artists who composed it.