Grammy awards. Justin Bieber’s outfit at the Grammys sparks jokes on social media

The singer Justin Bieber caused controversy for the baggy suit he wore at the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards and Twitter users did not let him pass to comment on it.

One of those who gave his opinion was Chumel Torres: “When my mother let me dress myself,” he wrote.

When my mom let me dress myself. pic.twitter.com/kK1qJp9rca – Chumel Torres (@ChumelTorres) April 4, 2022

Users also compared him to other characters from movies and sitcoms.

Justin was accompanied by his wife haley bieber and was nominated at the event for eight categories.

Others that attracted attention

the young singer billie eilish performed a tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters during his presentation at the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences awards.

Eilish wore a T-shirt with the face of the recently deceased artist and performed “Happier Than Ever”.

without shadows of dúvidas Billie Elish is one of the most complete singers in her generation! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/c1fk2fVGyu — eliza (@srtelizaa) April 4, 2022

Other winners of the night were Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Coldplay, among others.

